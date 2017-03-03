Chef Scott Drewno Is Leaving the Source After a Decade

Chef Scott Drewno is leaving the Source after ten years. The Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group announced that Drewno is parting ways with the Chinese restaurant after April 30th for “new ventures.”

Drewno worked with Puck off-and-on for 19 years, beginning with a prep cook gig at Puck’s Las Vegas restaurant Chinois. The celebrity chef has been a major mentor to Drewno: “That’s part of the reason I’ve worked with him so long,” he said earlier last year.

At the Source, Drewno has twice been named “Chef of the Year” in the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s annual RAMMY Awards, including last year. Only one other chef (Fabio Trabocchi) shares that distinction in the past 25 years. His recent revamp of the upscale Asian restaurant helped land the eatery in the #18 slot on this year’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list.

We’ve reached out to the chef for details on his next move.

Share this post!