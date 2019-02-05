Ring in the Year of the Pig with Peking duck parties, pig roasts, and more.

Restaurants across the District are going big for the Year of the Pig. Here’s where to join the festivities.

American Son

1201 K St., NW

This Eaton Hotel restaurant helmed by Tim Ma is serving a special New Year menu all day today. Feast on whole roasted duck, scallion pancakes, and spicy sesame noodles for lunch or dinner.

Chiko

423 Eighth St., SE

Danny Lee and Scott Drewno’s Chinese-Korean spot is celebrating with events and specials through February 10th. Pay homage to the Year of the Pig with whole pigs roasted daily and a special pork plate featuring pulled pork and spicy pork dumplings. Guest chefs are popping in this weekend for ticketed, multi-course brunches.

Destination Wedding

1800 14th St., NW

On February 8th and 9th, this wedding-themed bar is transforming into Destination Hong Kong. It will serve cocktails that pull together ingredients like black sesame, yuzu, and lemongrass liquor. Take a break from eating food from Laoban Dumplings and belt out your go-to karaoke jam.

Maketto

1351 H St., NE

Erik Bruner-Yang’s Chinese New Year celebration is on February 9th, replete with lion dancing and a three course prix-fixe menu. Look for crystal shrimp dumplings, a roasted-red-pork bao platter, and fan-favorite fried chicken.

Q by Peter Chang

4500 East West Hwy., Bethesda

Family-friendly festivities are happening from 11 AM to 2 PM on February 17th at Peter Chang’s Bethesda flagship (tickets are $50 per person and $20 for children 12 and under). Enter the main dining room, bedecked with red lanterns and a 40-foot dragon, for stations serving dumplings and Peking duck. Activities include paper cutting and calligraphy.

The Source by Wolfgang Puck

575 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The Newseum restaurant has an action packed evening tonight, with live cooking demos from nine DC area chefs. Plus, Sloppy Mama’s BBQ will be roasting a whole pig. The celebration continues on February 9th with a dumpling making class followed by a family-style dim sum brunch.

Spoken English

1770 Euclid St., NW

The standing-room-only spot at the Line Hotel is featuring a special menu with chicken-skin dumplings and Cantonese-style barbecue pork. Well-wishes for the new year come in the form of dessert, titled Health, Gold, and Fortune with dishes like a coconut/lotus-seed pastry and chocolate fortune cookie.

Tiger Fork

922 N St., NW

Thursday, February 7th, look for a night market (8 PM to midnight) with speciality candies, fruits, and gifts. Wash down spicy wontons with bartender Ian Fletcher’s Chinese medicinal cocktails. On February 9th, complimentary tea will be paired with kung fu demos and performances by lion and dragon dancers.