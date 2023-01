These Korean-Chinese kitchens, run by the guys behind Anju in Dupont Circle, have set a new bar for what fast-casual can be. “Orange-ish” fried chicken gets up­graded with candied mandarins and crispy garlic, while pork-kimchi pot stickers are among the best dumplings around. Other favorites include fiery stir-fried noodles with cumin lamb and a soy-braised brisket rice bowl with pickled peppers and furikake butter. Bonus: All of it holds up well for takeout and delivery. Inexpensive.

