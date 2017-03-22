Lots of office workers choose salad as their lunch because of its convenience and healthiness. Comparing to a sandwich, salad usually has a higher price but lower calories.
We collected price and calorie data on salads from five popular restaurants. Pick your favorite protein the finder will show you where you can get either the cheapest salad or the one with the fewest calories. The prices and calorie counts listed below are based on orders with no alterations substitutions. Figures may vary with different customizations.
Vegetable-only salads are not always the healthiest options. Many chicken salads, Caesar salads, and seafood salads often contain fewer calories than their vegetarian counterparts. The lowest-calorie salad on the list is, surprisingly, Chop’t’s California Steakhouse salad, with 230 calories, followed by Corner Bakery’s Spinach Sweet Crisp Salad and Chop’t Palm Beach shrimp salad, each with 240. The highest-calorie salad is Chop’t’s Texas Po’Boy chicken salad, which clocks in at 680.
For money-savers, a Caesar salad—even one with chicken—is often an affordable choice, though you might want to avoid seafood-based salads as much as possible. The cheapest seafood salad is Pret a Manger’s Salmon and Pickled Veggies Power Lunch, which at $9.29 is still more expensive than the most expensive Caesar, Sweetgreen’s Kale Caesar ($8.75). In fact, the three cheapest salads on the list are all Caesar salads: Chop’t’s Kale Caesar ($6.29) and Mexican Caesar ($6.49), and Corner Bakery’s Classic Caesar ($6.49).
|Salad
|Protein
|Price
|Calories
|Pret Chicken Avocado Salad
|Chicken
|$8.99
|370
|Pret Harvest Salad
|Chicken
|$9.99
|320
|Pret Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
|Caesar
|$7.99
|400
|Pret’s Chef Salad
|Turkey, Bacon
|$8.99
|280
|Pret’s Cobb Salad
|Chicken
|$8.99
|400
|Pret’s Grains & Greens Salad
|Vege
|$6.99
|330
|Pret Salmon & Pickled Veggies Power Lunch
|Seafood
|$9.29
|590
|Pret Southwestern Chicken & Avocado Power Lunch
|Chicken
|$8.99
|640
|Pret Falafel Mezze Salad
|Falafel
|$8.99
|540
|Chop’t Crunchy Vietnamese Salad
|Chicken
|$10.49
|350
|Chop’t Beekeeper’s Quinoa Bowl
|Vege
|$9.99
|410
|Chop’t Wild Smokehouse Salmon Plate
|Seafood
|$13.49
|250
|Chop’t Mexican Caesar Salad
|Caesar
|$6.79
|410
|Chop’t Mexican Vegan
|Vege
|$9.19
|360
|Chop’t Kebab Cobb
|Chicken
|$8.19
|530
|Chop’t Kale Caesar
|Caesar
|$6.29
|290
|Chop’t Santa Fe
|Vege
|$8.59
|510
|Chop’t Classic Cobb
|Chicken
|$10.29
|670
|Chop’t California Steakhouse
|Beef
|$9.79
|230
|Chop’t Texas Po’Boy
|Chicken
|$9.19
|680
|Chop’t Palm Beach
|Chicken
|$9.69
|320
|Chop’t Palm Beach
|Seafood
|$10.49
|240
|Sweetgreen Spicy Sabzi
|Tofu
|$8.60
|440
|Sweetgreen Kale Caesar
|Caesar
|$8.75
|420
|Sweetgreen Guacamole Greens
|Chicken
|$9.35
|530
|Sweetgreen Hummus Tahina
|Vege
|$10.85
|495
|Sweetgreen Rad Thai
|Seafood
|$11.35
|365
|SweetGreen OMG Omega
|Seafood
|$12.60
|555
|Corner Bakery Chopped Salad
|Chicken
|$9.29
|420
|Corner Bakery Harvest Salad
|Chicken
|$8.99
|390
|Corner Bakery Santa Fe Ranch
|Chicken
|$8.49
|360
|Corner Bakery Asian Wonton
|Chicken
|$8.49
|360
|Corner Bakery Spinach Sweet Crisp
|Vege
|$8.29
|240
|Corner Bakery Classic Caesar
|Caesar
|$6.49
|310
|Au Bon Pain Chicken Caesar Asiago
|Caesar
|$7.49
|530
|Au Bon Pain Chicken Cobb with Avocado
|Chicken
|$8.19
|630
|Au Bon Pain Harvest Turkey Salad
|Turkey
|$7.99
|510
|Au Bon Pain Southwest Chicken
|Chicken
|$7.79
|510
|Au Bon Pain Thai Peanut Chicken
|Chicken
|$7.59
|410
|Au Bon Pain Vegetarian Deluxe
|Vege
|$7.19
|390