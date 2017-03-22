Lots of office workers choose salad as their lunch because of its convenience and healthiness. Comparing to a sandwich, salad usually has a higher price but lower calories.

We collected price and calorie data on salads from five popular restaurants. Pick your favorite protein the finder will show you where you can get either the cheapest salad or the one with the fewest calories. The prices and calorie counts listed below are based on orders with no alterations substitutions. Figures may vary with different customizations.

Click a protein and see the result below:

Chicken Beef, Bacon, Turkey Seafood Only Vegetables Tofu, Falafel Caesar

Cheapest: The Least Calories:

Find the nearest store.

Vegetable-only salads are not always the healthiest options. Many chicken salads, Caesar salads, and seafood salads often contain fewer calories than their vegetarian counterparts. The lowest-calorie salad on the list is, surprisingly, Chop’t’s California Steakhouse salad, with 230 calories, followed by Corner Bakery’s Spinach Sweet Crisp Salad and Chop’t Palm Beach shrimp salad, each with 240. The highest-calorie salad is Chop’t’s Texas Po’Boy chicken salad, which clocks in at 680.

For money-savers, a Caesar salad—even one with chicken—is often an affordable choice, though you might want to avoid seafood-based salads as much as possible. The cheapest seafood salad is Pret a Manger’s Salmon and Pickled Veggies Power Lunch, which at $9.29 is still more expensive than the most expensive Caesar, Sweetgreen’s Kale Caesar ($8.75). In fact, the three cheapest salads on the list are all Caesar salads: Chop’t’s Kale Caesar ($6.29) and Mexican Caesar ($6.49), and Corner Bakery’s Classic Caesar ($6.49).

Want to find more about your favorite salad? Check the full list below. Click the header to sort the column:

Salad Protein Price Calories Pret Chicken Avocado Salad Chicken $8.99 370 Pret Harvest Salad Chicken $9.99 320 Pret Kale Chicken Caesar Salad Caesar $7.99 400 Pret’s Chef Salad Turkey, Bacon $8.99 280 Pret’s Cobb Salad Chicken $8.99 400 Pret’s Grains & Greens Salad Vege $6.99 330 Pret Salmon & Pickled Veggies Power Lunch Seafood $9.29 590 Pret Southwestern Chicken & Avocado Power Lunch Chicken $8.99 640 Pret Falafel Mezze Salad Falafel $8.99 540 Chop’t Crunchy Vietnamese Salad Chicken $10.49 350 Chop’t Beekeeper’s Quinoa Bowl Vege $9.99 410 Chop’t Wild Smokehouse Salmon Plate Seafood $13.49 250 Chop’t Mexican Caesar Salad Caesar $6.79 410 Chop’t Mexican Vegan Vege $9.19 360 Chop’t Kebab Cobb Chicken $8.19 530 Chop’t Kale Caesar Caesar $6.29 290 Chop’t Santa Fe Vege $8.59 510 Chop’t Classic Cobb Chicken $10.29 670 Chop’t California Steakhouse Beef $9.79 230 Chop’t Texas Po’Boy Chicken $9.19 680 Chop’t Palm Beach Chicken $9.69 320 Chop’t Palm Beach Seafood $10.49 240 Sweetgreen Spicy Sabzi Tofu $8.60 440 Sweetgreen Kale Caesar Caesar $8.75 420 Sweetgreen Guacamole Greens Chicken $9.35 530 Sweetgreen Hummus Tahina Vege $10.85 495 Sweetgreen Rad Thai Seafood $11.35 365 SweetGreen OMG Omega Seafood $12.60 555 Corner Bakery Chopped Salad Chicken $9.29 420 Corner Bakery Harvest Salad Chicken $8.99 390 Corner Bakery Santa Fe Ranch Chicken $8.49 360 Corner Bakery Asian Wonton Chicken $8.49 360 Corner Bakery Spinach Sweet Crisp Vege $8.29 240 Corner Bakery Classic Caesar Caesar $6.49 310 Au Bon Pain Chicken Caesar Asiago Caesar $7.49 530 Au Bon Pain Chicken Cobb with Avocado Chicken $8.19 630 Au Bon Pain Harvest Turkey Salad Turkey $7.99 510 Au Bon Pain Southwest Chicken Chicken $7.79 510 Au Bon Pain Thai Peanut Chicken Chicken $7.59 410 Au Bon Pain Vegetarian Deluxe Vege $7.19 390

Need help finding lunch? Share this story!