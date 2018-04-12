Real Estate

Listing We Love: An Eclectic Georgetown Mansion with Color Everywhere

If you like wallpaper and graphic tile, it's right up your alley
Written by | Published on
Listing We Love: An Eclectic Georgetown Mansion with Color Everywhere

Who doesn’t love trippy wallpaper, teal bookcases, and magenta light fixtures? During a time in real estate when every renovation can start to look the same — subway tile, Shaker cabinets, gray-painted everything — this Georgetown home breaks the rules.

Each room has its own personality, from the light and airy millennial-pink solarium to the dining room, decked out with floral chandeliers and wallpaper decorated with budding tree branches. This restored home, which was originally built in 1948, has a 36-foot-long living room, a library, and a master wing. A highlight is the outdoor space, which features a courtyard with lush landscaping, a fountain, large brick patio, and private pool.

Address: 2720 Dumbarton St., NW

List price: $5,990,000

Square footage: 5,155

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7

Amenities: Private garage, gourmet kitchen, library, solarium, courtyard, heated pool

 

Editorial Fellow

McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.

Take an Exclusive Look at the Next Wave of Development Coming to the Yards

Why Have So Many Shops Closed at the Shay?

This Social Media Influencer Gets Paid to Live in Luxury Buildings

