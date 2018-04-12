Listing We Love: An Eclectic Georgetown Mansion with Color Everywhere

Who doesn’t love trippy wallpaper, teal bookcases, and magenta light fixtures? During a time in real estate when every renovation can start to look the same — subway tile, Shaker cabinets, gray-painted everything — this Georgetown home breaks the rules.

Each room has its own personality, from the light and airy millennial-pink solarium to the dining room, decked out with floral chandeliers and wallpaper decorated with budding tree branches. This restored home, which was originally built in 1948, has a 36-foot-long living room, a library, and a master wing. A highlight is the outdoor space, which features a courtyard with lush landscaping, a fountain, large brick patio, and private pool.

Address: 2720 Dumbarton St., NW

List price: $5,990,000

Square footage: 5,155

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7

Amenities: Private garage, gourmet kitchen, library, solarium, courtyard, heated pool

McKenzie Jean-Philippe Editorial Fellow McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.