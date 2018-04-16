Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 16-22

Monday, April 16, 7PM

Meet at Pacers Alexandria in Old Town for a 4-5 mile cross-training run that loops from the store to Jones Point Park and back. What’s a cross-training run? After every mile, you stop and do an exercise, such as lunges or squats. The pace is 9:00-10:00 minutes/mile and the group sticks together for the run. 1301 King St., Alexandria.

Tuesday, April 17, 7PM

MINT Studio @ Manhattan Laundry invites riders to try its new 45-minute cycling class featuring real-time, color-coded feedback called “Coach By Color” with five different training zones. These classes are free through April and led by Liz Pandya. Sign up for a spot here. 1346 Florida Ave, NW.

Wednesday, April 18, various

Been itching to try Orangetheory after seeing this girl’s AMAZING results? Your first class is free, so check out one of many area locations for an hour of HIIT that monitors your heart rate to kick your body into what scientists call excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. This is basically a calorie-torching afterburn that can last for up to 36 hours post-workout, so you burn cals while you’re sleeping. Various schedules and locations; you can reserve your slot online.

Thursday, April 19, 7PM

Join the DC Front Runners for their weekly run from Shevchenko Park. All paces welcome, and you set your distance. Routes vary but might wind through Rock Creek Park or along the Potomac. 23rd and P Sts., NW.

Friday, April 20, 5PM

It’s Friday, so it’s another free happy hour sesh at Balanced Athlete Fitness Studios. This week brings “Rev ‘n’ Yoga” with Ingrid, an hour workout that kicks off with 30 minutes of HIIT on a bike, then 30 minutes of calming yoga. Reserve your space here or call 202-838-0055. 5538 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Saturday, April 21, 9:30AM

Biergarten yoga is back! Bring your own yoga mat and water and head to Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten for an hour of rooftop vinyasa led by MINT DC instructor Laura Trejo, followed by a free mimosa or biermosa. Be sure to RSVP here and use code MINTmember for free entry; otherwise, it’s $10. All levels welcome; 21 and over. 1216 18th St., NW.

Sunday, April 22, 10AM

On Earth Day, get in on the plogging trend with VIDA Fitness and DC’s Department of Recreation. What’s plogging? Basically picking up litter while jogging, brought to us by those inventive Swedes. Meet at the Raymond Recreation Center for a 2.5-mile run that’ll have you lunging and stretching as you beautify DC. Afterward, head to VIDA Fitness at 1612 U Street for snacks. RSVP here. 3725 10th St., NW.

