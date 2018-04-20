The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 4/21-4/22

Capitol Hill

Where: 1324 E., SE #210

How much: $449,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This apartment located in the renovated Buchanan School comes with plenty of historic charm. Though the space is modern, open, and bright, it retains original arched windows in the living room, which also features a 14-foot exposed brick wall and white oak flooring. The kitchen is sleek and white, with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Potomac Avenue Metro is a five minute walk away, while it takes 10 minutes to get to Eastern Market.

Mount Vernon Triangle

Where: 1133 6th St., NW #2

How much: $629,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This cozy, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located inside a 1900 Victorian. The space features hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout, plus a gas fireplace and built-in shelving. The kitchen is small, but has all the essentials, including stainless steel appliances. There’s a deck and a private parking space out back. The Mt. Vernon Square Metro is a three-minute walk away, and the building is pet-friendly.

Takoma Park

Where: 804 Fern Pl., NW

How much: $775,000

When: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This three bedroom, two bathroom bungalow has tons of colorful detailing, including a green front porch. The living room has beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring, and built-in bookcases on either side of a brick fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling, printed tile cover the walls in the spacious eat-in kitchen, which features plenty of wood cabinetry and heated flooring. Just off that space is a bright sitting room that has a sliding glass door which leads to the back deck. The yard also has a brick patio, green space, and a private parking spot.

Chevy Chase

Where: 6137 33rd St., NW

How much: $1,550,000

When: Saturday, 2pm to 4pm; Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Surrounded by greenery, this 1930s Colonial is a picturesque four bedroom, four bathroom home. When walking into the foyer, you’re greeted by a formal dining room to your left, and a spacious sitting room to your right. The space has built-in bookcases, a fireplace, and French doors that lead to a combined living room and kitchen. There’s also a built-in bench by a bay window, which looks out to an airy sunroom featuring beige and white shiplap, and dark hardwood floors. A large upper level and finished basement offers extra entertainment space, in addition to a fenced backyard with a small playground.

Kent

Where: 2948 University Ter., NW

How much: $4,375,000

When: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm

Why: This newly built DC mansion has six bedrooms, and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The open floor plan makes room for a spacious gourmet kitchen, which has a wood-beamed ceiling, island, and breakfast bar. In the master suite, there’s a fireplace in the bedroom, along with a sliding door that leads to a private porch overlooking a landscaped backyard. The bathroom is bathed in natural light thanks to windows surrounding a soaking tub. Other amenities include a fireplace on the screened-in porch, a wine cellar, basement wet bar, and elevator.

