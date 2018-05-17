The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 5/19-5/20

Woodley Park

Where: 2715 31st Pl., NW

How much: $2,950,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This 1936 Georgian has five bedrooms and five baths, and a living room with a unique, curving ceiling. Just off that space, you’ll find a large kitchen, full of natural light, plenty of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar. Additional features include a patio, a library with built-in shelving, and a one-car garage.

Chevy Chase

Where: 5601 30th St., NW

How much: $1,499,000

When: Saturday, 2pm to 4pm; Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Outfitted with a cozy front porch and manicured gardens, this blue Colonial has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. Wood beams span the front sitting room, which also includes the home’s original stone fireplace. Adjacent to the space is another living room, which leads to an updated kitchen with details like sage green cabinetry, a wood island, and a patterned backsplash. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with built-in shelving, double sink, and a large shower with floral tile and a copper shower head.

American University Park

Where: 4517 Harrison St., NW

How much: $899,900

When: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This beautifully landscaped 1936 Colonial has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside — just off a quaint sitting room with a brick fireplace — is an updated kitchen with powder blue cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and a breakfast bar. There’s also hardwood flooring throughout the home. The master suite has two levels: the lower features the main bedroom space with barnyard doors concealing closets, while a set of stairs lead up to a loft. The backyard has a deck, patio, and a former garage that can now be used as a gym.

Woodridge

Where: 2142 30th St., NE

How much: $729,000

When: Saturday, 2pm to 4pm; Sunday 1pm to 4pm

Why: The six-bedroom, four-bathroom house was built in the 1920s, but has undergone a new renovation. It includes a large combined living/dining room with a vintage fireplace. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet that leads to a spacious bathroom, with a dual-headed shower. You’ll find a separate in-law suite in the basement with its own full kitchen and washer/dryer. The backyard has a small deck, green space, and a hot tub.

Silver Spring

Where: 9306 Sudbury Rd.

How much: $545,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: Hardwood floors and recessed lighting are found throughout this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. The open living and dining room feature a brick fireplace. The kitchen is updated and bright, with stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are spacious, including the master, which has two closets and a bathroom with a double sink. The home has tons of outdoor entertaining space, with a large front yard, screened-in porch, and a back patio in a fenced-in yard.

