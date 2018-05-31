Get excited because Best of Washingtonian is right around the corner!

The District’s best summer party is from 6 PM to 10 PM on June 7 at The National Building Museum.

Spend “An Evening in Havana” sipping cocktails and sampling delectable food from 60 of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants and Best of Washington survey winners and such as: Maydan, Compass Rose, Whaley’s, Le Diplomate, and more! Sip delicious drinks beverages from Stella Artois, 90+ Cellars Wines, and Ketel One cocktails while you dance to Chris Laich‘s DJ set. There will also be sponsor lounges and activities such as Cuban cigar rolling, interactive games, and custom haikus by: AT&T, American Beverage Association, INFINITI, United, Geico, and PenFed.

A portion of ticket proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

General admission tickets (entry at 7 PM) start at $150 and are available online. If you can’t wait to get the party started, VIP tickets will get you in one hour early and cost $195. Food samples from all participating restaurants and beverages from the open bar are included with the purchase of a ticket. A one year subscription to Washingtonian is included with your ticket purchase.

Take a peek at some highlights from last year below. See you there!