Best of Washingtonian 2018 is Next Week

Get your tickets to the hottest party of the summer.
Photograph by Joy Asico.

Get excited because Best of Washingtonian is right around the corner!

The District’s best summer party is from 6 PM to 10 PM on June 7 at The National Building Museum.

Spend “An Evening in Havana” sipping cocktails and sampling delectable food from 60 of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants and Best of Washington survey winners and such as: Maydan, Compass Rose, Whaley’s, Le Diplomate, and more! Sip delicious drinks beverages from Stella Artois, 90+ Cellars Wines, and Ketel One cocktails while you dance to Chris Laich‘s DJ set. There will also be sponsor lounges and activities such as Cuban cigar rolling, interactive games, and custom haikus by: AT&TAmerican Beverage AssociationINFINITI, UnitedGeico, and PenFed.

A portion of ticket proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

General admission tickets (entry at 7 PM) start at $150 and are available online. If you can’t wait to get the party started, VIP tickets will get you in one hour early and cost $195. Food samples from all participating restaurants and beverages from the open bar are included with the purchase of a ticket. A one year subscription to Washingtonian is included with your ticket purchase.

Take a peek at some highlights from last year below. See you there!

Photograph by Doug Van Sant.
Photograph by Doug Van Sant.
Photograph by Doug Van Sant.
Photograph by Doug Van Sant.
Photograph by Joy Asico.
Photograph by Joy Asico.
Photograph by Jeff Elkins.
Photograph by Jeff Elkins.
Photograph by Joy Asico.
Photograph by Joy Asico.
Photograph by Doug Van Sant.
Photograph by Doug Van Sant.
Photograph by Doug Van Sant.
Cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake. Photograph by Doug Van Sant.

