June Travel Deals

Small Town Fun

Where: Kimpton Lorien Hotel & Spa, 1600 King St. Alexandria; 703-894-3434.

What’s special: Located on a charming street lined with boutiques and art galleries, this Old Town hotel has just completed a $2.5-million redesign of all of its public spaces, guest rooms, and outdoor terraces. The hotel features a full-service spa, a fitness center, complimentary morning coffee and tea, a free evening wine hour, in-room yoga mats, and free access to bicycles. You can’t beat the location: Stroll to the heart of Old Town with its shops, restaurants, Saturday farmers’ market, Torpedo Factory art center, and lively waterfront. For more excitement, catch a water taxi to National Harbor, Georgetown, or a Nats game. Metro is a short walk, too.

The deal: The “Third Night Free” package allows guests to stay for three nights and pay only for two. Washingtonian readers who mention this deal also receive two free drinks at the bar Brabo, a $30 value. Prices start at $219 a night. To book, call 703-894-3434 or click here.

When: Valid for stays from June 1 through July 31, 2018.

Swing Away at a Luxury Hotel

Where: Omni Bedford Springs Resorts, 2138 US-220 BUS, Bedford, Pa.; 814-623-8100.

What’s special: This historic resort has not only modern-day conveniences but glimpses into the past. (In 1858 President James Buchanan received the first trans-Atlantic telegraph from Queen Victoria at Bedford Springs; a copy of the telegraph message hangs in the front lobby.) The Old Course at Omni Bedford Springs is a masterpiece by Donald Ross, Spencer Oldham, and A.W. Tillinghast. The golf course, built in 1895, is in a peaceful setting and meticulously maintained. Hole number 4 is known as the Volcano, a 217-yard par-3. Intimidating, it’s an uphill shot to a green that’s perched atop a steeply sloped hill. Definitely a hole you won’t forget. There are long par 5s and other holes that require a drive over a creek. It’s a challenging but enjoyable course everyone will love playing. And now there’s a new $2.5-million clubhouse. Ron Leporati, the PGA director of golf, has a beautifully stocked pro shop and there’s Tillie’s, a casual restaurant in the clubhouse with outdoor seating. Elsewhere at the resort, guests can take a Segway tour, swim indoors and outdoors, relax at the spa, sit by the fire pit, play lawn games, hike, bike, and fly fish.

The deal: This exclusive Washingtonian deal is $179 a person a night and includes accommodations and a round of golf. The $179 per person rate (double occupancy) is the same price as just the golf, so it works out to be a free overnight stay. To get this deal, click here.

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights through June 2018.

A Capital Experience

Where: The Jefferson Hotel, 101 West Franklin St., Richmond; 804-649-4750.

What’s special: Located in the heart of downtown Richmond, the Jefferson has been hosting guests since 1895. This historic hotel features beautiful public spaces including a grand staircase, Tiffany stained-glass ceilings, massive marble columns, and a bigger-than-life-size statue of Thomas Jefferson. The hotel is recognized as both a Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond award winner and is a charter member of Historic Hotels of America. Renovation of the hotel was finished in 2017; guests will find beautifully appointed rooms and luxury marble bathrooms with soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and television screens in the vanity mirrors. In addition, there’s complimentary downtown transportation, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and evening turndown service. Beyond the hotel, visitors can enjoy the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, dining, distilleries, breweries, shopping, and walking along the canal.

The deal: The “Summer at The Jefferson” package includes a Grand Premier room, complimentary valet parking ($20 value), and a $50 Jefferson Hotel gift card to be used for dining or shopping in the hotel. Washingtonian readers who show a copy of this column will also receive a bottle of Jefferson Hotel private label wine of their choice, a $30 value. The rate is $295 a night, a savings of more than 40 percent.

When: Valid for stays June 17 through September 9, 2018.



By the Bay

Where: The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ; 609-368-0100.

What’s special: This luxury boutique hotel/resort is located on the bay and just steps from the beach, so you can enjoy breathtaking views and magnificent sunsets. Guests can choose from five on-site dining options. On the bay, go paddle-boarding or kayaking. Or, take a stroll through downtown Stone Harbor.

The deal: The “Beach Escape” package includes luxury accommodations, daily yoga by the bay, complimentary access to the beach butler services (will usher guests in the electric car and provide chairs, towels, tags, and umbrella), and a $40 breakfast credit to be used at your choice of three on-site restaurants. Guests who mention this Washingtonian deal also receive two sunset cocktails at the Water Star Grille, and a welcome gift—a cheese plate and chilled sparkling VOSS water, valued at $32. Prices start at $479 a night.

When: Valid for stays June 25 through September 4, 2018.

Maine Beauty

Where: The Kennebunkport Resort Collection Grand Hotel, 1 Chase Hill Rd., Kennebunk, ME; 207-967-0355; and the Kennebunkport Inn; 207-967-2621.

What’s special: Early June is a great time to visit Maine—before hotel rates go up for the summer. The Kennebunkport Inn is part of the KRC collection. Built in the late 1890’s, it was once a tea merchant’s mansion. A patio and a sun terrace both overlook the Kennebunk River. The Grand Hotel is also part of the KRC collection. This boutique hotel is on Chase Hill, just steps from downtown Kennebunkport; it offers views of Dock Square and the Lower Village. Both the inn and the hotel offer complimentary wi-fi; the use of beach cruiser bikes, beach towels, and chairs; and The Pantry, stocked with snacks and bottled water. In town, you’ll find restaurants, art galleries, and boutiques. Guests can also kayak the Kennebunk River, hike, go whale watching, or take tours on a classic schooner or lobster boat.

The deal: The “Spring Break (for Grown-Ups)” package is available at both the Grand Hotel and the Kennebunkport Inn and includes a welcome cocktail and a $25-a-day resort credit for use towards dining at either hotel. (They’re walking distance apart.) Both have a starting rate of $99. Washingtonian readers also receive a swag bag with two Maine Whoopie Pies, a Malin and Goetz toiletry gift box, and two KRC mugs, a $30 value. To get this deal, use the booking code “SPRING.”

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday night through June 20, 2018.