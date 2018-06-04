Etto and Garden District Co-Owner Tad Curtz Has Died

Tad Curtz, a co-owner and culinary talent behind Garden District and Etto, has died. The DC police department responded to a 911 call on the morning of May 30th. Curtz was transported to Howard University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 AM.

Curtz opened his 14th Street beer garden, previously called Standard, in 2011 and quickly started drawing crowds for his barbecue, giant beer steins, and sidewalk doughnuts. In 2013, he teamed up with 2Amys founders Peter Pastan and Amy Morgan to open Etto, specializing in salumi, anchovies, and pizza. The restaurant has repeatedly ranked among Washington’s 100 Very Best.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica Sidman Food Editor Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.