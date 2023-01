This airy Logan Circle spot mills its own flour for its blistered pizzas, which are topped with seasonal delicacies. But the place is so much more than a pizzeria. You can just as happily make an entire meal of simple small plates—always check the chalkboard of daily specials—whether anchovies with green sauce, sherry-steamed clams, or an addictively crunchy salad of celery, walnuts, and pecorino. Moderate.

