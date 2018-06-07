THURSDAY, JUNE 7

FESTIVAL This year’s Capital Pride Celebration focuses on a unifying theme called “Elements of Us.” Celebrate heroes of the local LGBTQ+ movement on Thursday at the Roof Top at 880 P with food, drink, and a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s a cappella group Potomac Fever. The weekend continues on Friday night with the “Earth, Wind, Glitter, & Fire” opening party at Echostage, featuring Naomi Smalls (of RuPaul’s Drag Race) and music by DJ Alex Lo and DJ Kitty Glitter, among others. Enjoy the Capital Pride Block Party and Parade in and around Dupont Circle on Saturday, and the Concert on Sunday in front of the US Capitol featuring Alessia Cara, Troye Sivian, and Max. Through June 10.

HOCKEY In case you’ve been asleep this week, the Capitals are now up 3-1 on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals—which means the team is one win away from winning the Stanley Cup. The Caps are playing Game 5 in Vegas on Thursday night; free tickets to the Capital One Arena viewing party were all snapped up yesterday, but you can still watch on the screens outside the arena at G Street and 8th Street NW (no ticket required). If there is a Game 6, it would be on Sunday night at Capital One Arena; tickets via resale only.

MUSIC Though the DC Jazz Fest officially kicks off on Friday, the festival’s opening ceremony takes place on Thursday night at the newly-opened City Winery with a performance by Frederic Yonnet with Maimouna Youssef and the Washington Renaissance Orchestra Octet. The rest of the festival features 100+ performances in over 40 venues across DC and the suburbs; the week’s capstone event is a performance on June 16 by Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. at the Anthem with jazz funk icon Maceo Parker. Through June 17. Opening show: 6/7, $20, 7:30 PM. Leslie Odom Jr.: 6/16, $75-$140. Other festival shows: prices, times, and dates vary.

FILM See the new heist movie Ocean’s 8 before its official release on Friday with a special sneak peek at the National Museum of American History. It’ll be an all-out opening-night party with food, drinks, and a band playing music from the film’s soundtrack. $100, 7 PM (reception afterwards) or 9:30 PM (reception before).

BOOKS Former United States Director of National Intelligence James Clapper served under President Obama for six and a half years. His new book, Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence, gives an inside look into the US intelligence community, using Clapper’s experience overseeing the raid on Osama bin Laden and the Benghazi attack. Clapper will speak at the Spy Museum, and copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. $15 (or $30 includes copy of book), noon.

MUSEUMS Artist Georgia Saxelby’s interactive display To Future Women invites visitors to the Hirshhorn to pen letters to the women of the future. This collection will then be archived and re-exhibited in 2037 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Women’s March. Through June 10. Free.

OUR PARTY Your favorite magazine’s annual Best Of Washington party takes place at the National Building Museum. It features music, drinks, and food from over 60 winning restaurants, all under one roof. And we’ll be there, too. $150, 7PM. (Update: Sorry, it’s sold out!)

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

FESTIVAL This weekend is the annual Celebrate Fairfax Festival on the grounds of the Fairfax County Government Center. In addition to rides and competitions, there’s also a ton of live entertainment: Festivals headliners are Good Charlotte (Friday), Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray (Saturday), and Cracker (Sunday). The newest addition this year is a beer festival on Sunday featuring 12 local and regional breweries. Through June 10. $15.

FESTIVAL The Potomac Bonsai Association Summer Bonsai Festival will take place this weekend at the US National Arboretum. Check out a juried exhibit of bonsai in the Exhibits Gallery of the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum. Want to try it yourself? Attend a special workshop where the tree, pot, wire, and soil will be provided. Festival: free to attend, 9 AM-4 PM, through June 10. Workshop: $85, times vary, on June 9 and June 10.

MUSIC Musician Ted Leo started his solo career in DC in the late 1990s after being in punk bands Citizens Arrest and Chisel. He and his backing band the Pharmacists are playing two shows at one of his regular local venues, the Black Cat, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his breakout album Hearts of Oak. On Friday night, the group will play some recent songs and the album in its entirety, while Saturday’s show will feature songs from the group’s 19-year career. Through June 9. $25, 8 PM.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

BOOKS & MORE Author Lauren Weisberger, whose 2003 novel The Devil Wears Prada was a New York Times bestseller and adapted to an Anne Hathaway movie, will host a yoga session, book signing, and boozy brunch at Bethesda Row to celebrate her newest book, When Life Gives You Lululemons. The book follows the new suburban life of Emily Charlton, the former senior assistant from The Devil Wears Prada. The event will start with an hour-long outdoor yoga class. $40 (advance) or $50 (day-of); Yoga 10 AM-11 AM, Brunch/Book Signing 11 AM-1 PM.

FITNESS MINT Gym and Studio is hosting a free MINTFuze class at Meridian Hill Park on Saturday morning featuring the gym’s hallmark Power Playground class, a balance of strength and cardio exercises. Free to attend (advanced registration required), 10:30 AM.

COMEDY Capital One Arena does host events that aren’t Caps games or parties: On Saturday Night, Martin Lawrence’s LIT AF Tour stops in DC featuring a lineup of comics including DeRay Davis, JB Smoove, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Jay Pharoah, Deon Cole, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens, and Benji Brown. Plus, of course, some funny words from Lawrence himself. $39.50-$64.50, 7:30 PM.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

BEER Learn about the Saison beer style in a homebrewing class taught by Mike Stein and Pete Jones at the Hill Center. These beer historians—who are behind Lost Lagers—will delve into how this Franco-Belgian ale can be brewed with modern yeast. In addition to a tasting, all class participants will take home a sample of a “lost” yeast, cultured from a pre-prohibition 19th century barrel found in Alexandria. $75, 11 AM – 2 PM.

ART Pyramid Atlantic is curating an installation of screenprinted banners at Takoma Park’s Pump House Pop-Up Gallery. This exhibition of artist Clara Cornelius’s work, “Caesura Obscura,” allows visitors to interact directly with the banners, moving through them throughout the space. Through August 18. Opening reception: June 10, 2-4 PM.

YOGA After the Nationals play the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon, fans who buy a special ticket can participate in a 45-minute yoga session on the outfield grass at Nationals Park. Participants must sign a waiver and will receive a special Nationals-themed yoga mat. $45-$80 (includes game ticket). Game at 4:05 PM.