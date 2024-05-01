Where to Celebrate Star Wars Day Around DC

Every year, Star Wars fans celebrate the sci-fi multimedia franchise on May 4, because, well, may the fourth be with you. (No, really: the informal holiday was born from a pun that possibly can be blamed on/credited to Margaret Thatcher). Here’s a list of events happening around Washington, which we’ll update as new ones are announced.

Star Wars Trivia at Atlas Brew Works

2052 West Virginia Ave NE

May 2, 7 PM

Are you trained in the Ways of the Force? You can test your knowledge at this Ivy City brewery’s special trivia night, featuring onsite food vendors and $5 pint deals. And break out your Jedi robes: even if you don’t win the game, you could still snag their prize for best costume.

“The Phantom Menace” Anniversary Screenings at Alamo Drafthouse

630 Rhode Island Ave., NE; 1660 Crystal Dr., Arlington

May 3-9, various showtimes

This month also marks the 25th anniversary of the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. To celebrate, the dinner-theater chain will be playing the divisive prequel at both of its DC-area locations throughout the week. After each screening, moviegoers will also catch a special first look at the upcoming streaming series The Acolyte.

Barracks Row’s Unofficial Star Wars Weekend

Various locations along 8th St SE

May 3-4

This weekend, Barracks Row will look a little bit like Tatooine, with a packed schedule of intergalactic food specials, character meet-and-greets, and lightsaber battles. You can find $5 raffle tickets and Star Wars-themed art selections at Frame of Mine (545 8th St., SE); a screening of A New Hope at the historic Miracle Theatre (535 8th St., SE); and special “Dark Side” or “Light Side” cocktails at Lola’s (711 8th St., SE). No tickets required.

Movie Marathon at AFI Silver Theatre

8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

May 3-9

Grab some popcorn and relive all of your favorite Star Wars moments on the big screen. This Silver Spring cineplex will be showing the original trilogy all week.

Star Wars Weekend At Nationals Park

1500 South Capitol St., SE

May 3-5

The Washington Nationals will be entering hyperspace for a full weekend of Star Wars activities. On Friday, there’s a fireworks show with music from John Williams’ beloved movie scores. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be character meet-and-greets, themed photo booths, and face painting stands for children. The first 15,000 fans at the weekend games will also score special freebies: an “X-Wing Pilot” Kyle Finnegan Bobblehead on Saturday and a “Light Side vs. Dark Side” reversible beanie on Sunday.

“Jedi Academy Day” at Cleveland Park Library

3310 Connecticut Ave.

May 4, 11 AM-2 PM

Gather up your young padawans for this family-friendly event at DC Public Library’s Cleveland Park Branch. They’ll have crafts, books, and games devoted to all things Star Wars.

Yoda Crafts at Shepherd Park Library

7420 Georgia Ave., NW

May 4

Time for crafts, it is. Younglings can drop into this Northwest library to make their own “Baby Yoda” puppets out of a paper bag all day.

“Galactic” HyBall at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

4318 Gallatin Street, Hyattsville

May 4, 8-11 PM

Dance the night away in a galaxy far, far away. At a special Star Wars edition of this Maryland art studio’s annual party, you can hit the dance floor, find space-inspired workshops in paper-making and screen-printing, or bet in a silent auction. Sci-fi garb is encouraged. Advance tickets are $45.