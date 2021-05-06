Want to See the Star Wars X-Wing at the Air and Space Museum? Try a Weekday Visit.

Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center just unveiled an X-wing Starfighter that was featured in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But visiting the spacecraft in Chantilly could be nearly as challenging as destroying the Death Star.

Currently, visitors must reserve a free, timed-entry pass before touring the recently-reopened museum. But be forewarned: tickets for a weekend visit are scarce. In fact, passes are completely sold out or unavailable for every Saturday in May and nearly every Sunday this month.

So, what is a wookie-head to do? There are still plenty of slots throughout the week. The X-wing will remain on view for two to three months. It’s currently going through conservation work in the Restoration Hanger. If you miss seeing the Starfighter in Virginia, you can always catch it next year, at its future home outside of the National Air and Space Museum’s Albert Einstein Planetarium.

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy., Chantilly

