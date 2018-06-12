Some of the Best Tweets and Instas from the Caps Parade

Yes, you may be tired of seeing Ovi imbibe various beverages from the Stanley Cup, but even the biggest DC grinches have to admit—today feels pretty damn magical. For all of you celebrating in cubes throughout the DMV, here’s a round-up of the best social media S/Os.

Mr @realDonaldTrump please don’t get to excited if you see millions of people with red shirts and flags in the streets in @washingtondc they are not celebrating you and Kim yet, but our beloved @Capitals — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 12, 2018

Unofficial Washington mascot José Andrés celebrating the Caps, yet still managing to work in a good POTUS shade-throw.

To quote Christopher Walken on SNL: “I’ve got a fever. And the only cure is more Caps.”

Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the @Capitals train this morning! (Crystal City Station, 8:30 a.m. today — this little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel & ended up at the station. Safely exited through the tunnel back toward DCA.) #OHDEER #ALLCAPS #WMATA #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3ibeGuYwUe — Metro (@wmata) June 12, 2018

Oh, deer—everyone wants to get to the Caps parade! Even four-legged friends #RockTheRed.

And that’s why God invented Uber.

While you were hitting snooze, these die-hards were already posing for patriotic AF Caps pics (some were reportedly out as early as 5 AM).

#ALLCAPS is the mood of the day! See you at the Washington @Capitals 2018 Championship Parade. 🎉❤️ #RocktheRed pic.twitter.com/dbnSzaCqTv — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 12, 2018

Psst: Mayor Bowser, you’re actually wearing green.

That whip is ice-cold (’cause it’s a zamboni…get it??).

Weirder things have happened (really, though…).

#AllCaps > #AllAttendance.

Confirmed: Ovi was living his best life again for like, the fifth day in a row.

Just so you know, someone at the #CapitalsParade made a Stanley Cup out of Natty Light cans #ALLCAPS https://t.co/OFs6HATVvA pic.twitter.com/qjRG99XAzi — Andrea Swalec (@andreaswalec) June 12, 2018

Not confirmed: Whether Ovi helped to drink any of these.

Behold: In which Vranna shotguns into the crowd.

And the WWE title belt was at the parade, too…?

Yep. She really did. She said I'm not letting anything stop me from celebrating this win @ABC7News #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/w3aB2vSSM3 — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 12, 2018

YGG.

A 90-year-old woman just sprayed champagne on me. Gonna be a good day.🍾 #CapitalsParade #ALLCAPS — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 12, 2018

And it’s only Tuesday.

Dedication. #ALLCAPS 🏆 A post shared by Julie Sonner (@julielizabethsonner) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:19am PDT

Respect.