Some of the Best Tweets and Instas from the Caps Parade

Written by | Published on
Social media (and the city) is on fire.

Yes, you may be tired of seeing Ovi imbibe various beverages from the Stanley Cup, but even the biggest DC grinches have to admit—today feels pretty damn magical. For all of you celebrating in cubes throughout the DMV, here’s a round-up of the best social media S/Os.

Unofficial Washington mascot José Andrés celebrating the Caps, yet still managing to work in a good POTUS shade-throw.

To quote Christopher Walken on SNL: “I’ve got a fever. And the only cure is more Caps.”

Oh, deer—everyone wants to get to the Caps parade! Even four-legged friends #RockTheRed.

And that’s why God invented Uber.

While you were hitting snooze, these die-hards were already posing for patriotic AF Caps pics (some were reportedly out as early as 5 AM).

Psst: Mayor Bowser, you’re actually wearing green.

That whip is ice-cold (’cause it’s a zamboni…get it??).

Weirder things have happened (really, though…).

#AllCaps > #AllAttendance.

Confirmed: Ovi was living his best life again for like, the fifth day in a row.

Not confirmed: Whether Ovi helped to drink any of these.

Behold: In which Vranna shotguns into the crowd.

And the WWE title belt was at the parade, too…?

YGG.

And it’s only Tuesday.

Dedication. #ALLCAPS 🏆

A post shared by Julie Sonner (@julielizabethsonner) on

Respect.

Mimi Montgomery
Editorial Fellow

