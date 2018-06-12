Some of the Best Tweets and Instas from the Caps Parade

Yes, you may be tired of seeing Ovi imbibe various beverages from the Stanley Cup, but even the biggest DC grinches have to admit—today feels pretty damn magical. For all of you celebrating in cubes throughout the DMV, here’s a round-up of the best social media S/Os.
Mr @realDonaldTrump please don’t get to excited if you see millions of people with red shirts and flags in the streets in @washingtondc they are not celebrating you and Kim yet, but our beloved @Capitals
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 12, 2018
Unofficial Washington mascot José Andrés celebrating the Caps, yet still managing to work in a good POTUS shade-throw.
Having trouble getting out of work?
Out of office cc: @MedStarHealth #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2WTVizgDPx
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
To quote Christopher Walken on SNL: “I’ve got a fever. And the only cure is more Caps.”
Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the @Capitals train this morning! (Crystal City Station, 8:30 a.m. today — this little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel & ended up at the station. Safely exited through the tunnel back toward DCA.) #OHDEER #ALLCAPS #WMATA #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3ibeGuYwUe
— Metro (@wmata) June 12, 2018
Oh, deer—everyone wants to get to the Caps parade! Even four-legged friends #RockTheRed.
Line to buy a metro card at Wiehle-Reston #WMATA @washingtonpost @unsuckdcmetro #CAPS pic.twitter.com/YV4KxUqicF
— Kim Michael (@kstansbu) June 12, 2018
And that’s why God invented Uber.
8am on The Mall #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup #Fox5Caps @Capitals pic.twitter.com/JfY02w5gwK
— Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) June 12, 2018
While you were hitting snooze, these die-hards were already posing for patriotic AF Caps pics (some were reportedly out as early as 5 AM).
#ALLCAPS is the mood of the day!
See you at the Washington @Capitals 2018 Championship Parade. 🎉❤️ #RocktheRed pic.twitter.com/dbnSzaCqTv
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 12, 2018
Psst: Mayor Bowser, you’re actually wearing green.
Just another Tuesday morning rush hour on K Street. @Capitals zamboni en route to the #stanleycup parade. #CapitalsParade #WashingtonCapitals #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/qfvOW7zgjo
— J.J. Burke (@VoxDC) June 12, 2018
That whip is ice-cold (’cause it’s a zamboni…get it??).
#Capitals Ovi is dominating pic.twitter.com/KNXURPyOHm
— Alan May (@MayHockeyNBCS) June 12, 2018
Weirder things have happened (really, though…).
Best sign on the Metro #ALLCAPS #CapitalsParade pic.twitter.com/snunVMxebw
— Sean (@sthvt) June 12, 2018
#AllCaps > #AllAttendance.
Africa by Toto #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Cc3nq9idC5
— ovi dancing to (@OviDancing) June 12, 2018
Confirmed: Ovi was living his best life again for like, the fifth day in a row.
Just so you know, someone at the #CapitalsParade made a Stanley Cup out of Natty Light cans #ALLCAPS https://t.co/OFs6HATVvA pic.twitter.com/qjRG99XAzi
— Andrea Swalec (@andreaswalec) June 12, 2018
Not confirmed: Whether Ovi helped to drink any of these.
This is Vrana doing Vrana things…#allcaps pic.twitter.com/pNzzwYshMX
— John Auville (@moneymetalcakes) June 12, 2018
Behold: In which Vranna shotguns into the crowd.
Hey @WWE and @TripleH – thanks for the Title Belt for the Championship Parade!! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Z6yR73rxDX
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 12, 2018
And the WWE title belt was at the parade, too…?
Yep. She really did. She said I'm not letting anything stop me from celebrating this win @ABC7News #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/w3aB2vSSM3
— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 12, 2018
YGG.
A 90-year-old woman just sprayed champagne on me. Gonna be a good day.🍾 #CapitalsParade #ALLCAPS
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 12, 2018
And it’s only Tuesday.
Respect.