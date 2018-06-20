The Five Best Train Journeys in the U.S.

To read more from the the train travel guide, click here.

The pros—and cons—of five long-distance routes that provide the biggest bang for your buck.

Coast Starlight: LA to Seattle

35 hours; daily

Pros: Unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean and Cascade mountain range; waking up in an Oregon pine forest.

Cons: Busy West Coast ports ensure busy freight-line traffic, too; frequent delays on the route.

California Zephyr: Chicago to San Francisco Bay area (Emeryville)

51 hours; daily

Pros: Spectacularly traverses both the Sierra Nevada and the tunnel-rich Rocky Mountains range.

Cons: If you’re claustrophobic, six miles of darkness in the Moffat Tunnel may freak you out.

Empire Builder: Chicago to Seattle or Portland

46 hours; daily

Pros: Stops several places on the periphery of Glacier National Park, including Essex, home to the train-themed Izaak Walton Inn.

Cons: Inevitably, you’ll be asleep during some magnificent scenery.

Southwest Chief: Chicago to LA

41 to 46 hours; daily

Pros: Red rocks aplenty in the Southwest, particularly as the train snakes through isolated New Mexico canyons.

Cons: Flagstaff is arguably the most charming little city on the entire route, and the station is right downtown—but with no time for a walk-off visit.

Sunset Limited: LA to New Orleans

45 to 48 hours; three days a week

Pros: A sweeping panorama: California desert, Texas high country (4,500 feet at Alpine, gateway to Big Bend), and swampy Louisiana bayou.

Cons: Everything’s bigger in Texas, indeed: It takes an entire day to get across the state.

This article appeared in the June 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Mary Melton Mary Melton is a writer and editor in Los Angeles. On Twitter and Instagram, she’s @marymeltonla.