Enter Our Cutest Baby Contest

And you may be featured in the Washingtonian magazine.
Photograph via iStock.

Do you have an adorable baby you’re eager to show off? Submit a high resolution photo of your little bundle of joy by July 19 for a chance for him or her to be featured in the September issue of Washingtonian.

All entrants—who must be 3 years or younger—will be on display in a Washingtonian.com photo gallery and will receive a personalized digital faux Washingtonian “Cutest Baby” cover with their baby’s image and name.

A panel of judges from Washingtonian and the contest’s beneficiary, Children’s National Health System, will select our “Cutest Baby” titleholder. In addition, a “People’s Choice” favorite will be determined by reader votes. Both winners will each receive a full-page feature in the September issue of Washingtonian.

Each submission is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Children’s National. Multiple entries of the same baby—but different photos of that baby—are permitted.

The only question left is which photo of your baby is the cutest to submit. Good luck!

