Where to Watch World Cup Semi-Final Matches Around DC This Week (June 10-11)

France vs. Belgium (Tuesday, 2 PM)

France and Belgium face off in the 61st match of this year’s World Cup tournament, battling for a spot in the final round. Doors open at 1 PM for a game watch hosted by the French Embassy, with lunch provided by the embassy’s restaurant, Le Café Descartes. The event is free, but registration is required to attend. Act fast—over 500 fans from both sides are interested in the Facebook event.

There are also game watches at Across the Pond Restaurant & Pub, the National Harbor, and Opaline.

Croatia vs. England (Wednesday, 2 PM)

WunderGarten is throwing a fútbol and food trucks bonanza for both semi-final games, with free entry starting at noon. Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company and Victory Beer will be providing free craft beer samples at this party, complete with flatscreen televisions, happy hour prices, and plenty of food.

The trucks include London Chippy, Federal City Brothers, BBQ Bus Smokehouse, and CaliBurger, but guests are also welcome to bring their own lunches.

While you might not see Wayne Rooney, the British Embassy’s deputy ambassador will be in attendance. As the Embassy tweeted, waistcoats are encouraged.

The DC Irons sports club is also hosting a game watch at Fado Irish Pub.

Elliot Williams Editorial Fellow Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.