Food

Casolare Is Serving Off-Menu Brunch Pizza Bagels and Our Inner-90s Kid Is Freaking Out

The Glover Park Italian restaurant only has a dozen per day.
Written by | Published on
Casolare Is Serving Off-Menu Brunch Pizza Bagels and Our Inner-90s Kid Is Freaking Out
Ssshh...it's an off-menu pepperoni pizza bagel at Casolare. Photograph courtesy of Casolare

It’s easy to feel young again in summertime—especially when restaurants and bars are coaxing out your inner child with boozy juice boxes, adult treehouses, and jars of ready-eat cookie dough. But if you want to be the coolest kid on the block, three words for ya: secret pizza bagels. 

Casolare’s culinary geniuses have been quietly serving off-menu pizza bagels on weekend afternoons. The Glover Park restaurant recently launched an Italian-Jewish brunch with bagels and pizzas, but not pizza bagels. That all changed when chefs Matt Adler and Patrick Curran had an after-hours pizza bagel-off, as one does, to see who could make the best anytime-food. One threw together tomato sauce, melty cheese, and pepperoni; The other topped his with house-made sausage. Somehow word got out (Instagram) and boom! A kinda-secret special was born.

So here’s the bad news: the Bagel Bites jingle lied. When pizza’s on a bagel you CAN’T eat pizza anytime. The pizza bagels are only available during brunch—not in the evening, not at suppertime. And get this: only twelve are offered per day. The two halves are $12 each, which is still more expensive than a 40-count party pack of Bagel Bites on Amazon (don’t tempt us). But! What Casolare has over your freezer is homemade everything, customization (diners can go for sausage, pepperoni, or plain), and the smoky kiss of a wood-burning pizza oven. Also less high-fructose corn syrup and “mechanically separated chicken,” which are both apparently ingredients in pepperoni Bagel Bites. Happy eating! 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter or via e-mail.
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Related Posts

Washingtonian Recommends: the Best Rooftop Brunches for Every (Sunny!) Occasion

Washingtonian Recommends: the Best Rooftop Brunches for Every (Sunny!) Occasion

Where to Find Fourth of July Brunch Around DC

Where to Find Fourth of July Brunch Around DC

You Can Finally Major in Pizza at Maryland’s Newest Cooking School

Five Great DC Brunch Spots for Pancakes

More from Food

DC Restaurants and Bars Close, Take Precautionary Measures During Water Emergency

DC Restaurants and Bars Close, Take Precautionary Measures During Water Emergency

Frank Ruta and Aggie Chin Depart Downtown Fine Dining Destination Mirabelle in a Massive Shakeup

Frank Ruta and Aggie Chin Depart Downtown Fine Dining Destination Mirabelle in a Massive Shakeup

The New Mexican Restaurant Across From Nationals Park Has Three Bars and a Mile of Draft Lines

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert