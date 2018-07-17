Get a Taste of Michael Schlow’s Nouveau-Japanese Restaurant Before It Opens Near Detroit

Restaurateur Michael Schlow and former Nobu chef Lloyd Roberts are getting ready to open a nouveau-Japanese restaurant, Adachi, near Detroit. Schlow, who operates several eateries along the East Coast, is charting new territory in Birmingham, Michigan thanks to a business partner he met through Dupont Circle’s Carlyle hotel (home to the Riggsby). But first, he’s hosting a pop-up in DC this weekend to preview the menu—and potentially test the waters for a similar venture in DC.
“If this is a success, I’d absolutely consider it here,” says Schlow, who’s hosting the preview in a space adjoining Alta Strada DC. “For now, we’ll be cooking our faces off and having fun with it.” The veteran chef-turned-restaurateur will jump in the kitchen alongside Roberts, a Jamaican-born, Japanese-fluent chef who opened Nobu locations in Budapest and Moscow. Most recently, he ran Wakame, a luxe Asian seafood restaurant in Dubai.
True to the duo’s diverse backgrounds, the seven-course omakase experience won’t be, as Schlow says, “here’s a bunch of sushi, now eat.” (Although there will be some sushi and sashimi.) Modern dishes include a summery crab and cucumber salad; steamed dumplings in truffle-soy broth; duck meatball yakitori; and ribs with shoyu-togarashi caramel. Tickets are $75 (inclusive of tax and tip). Sakes, wines, and Japanese-inspired cocktails can be purchased separately.
Going forward, team Schlow is still deciding what to do with the intimate City Vista space that will host Adachi; it was previously home to long-term Spanish pop-up Calle Cinco and crudo bar Conosci. Schlow says it might become an oyster bar next. Or a bar-bar. Or if all goes well this weekend: a Japanese restaurant.