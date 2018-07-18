5 Classic Beach Eats from Maryland and Delaware

This week, we’re rolling out our great big guide to the best beaches on the Mid-Atlantic coast. From the surf scene in Virginia Beach to Ocean City’s expansive boardwalk, we found the best bites and activities (yes, even in Jersey) that’ll make this summer by the shore your best one yet. Water you waiting for? Dive in.



Some boardwalk treats are a tradition.

Old Bay popcorn at Fisher’s Popcorn

So much better than a bag of crab-flavored potato chips.

Fries at Thrasher’s

The salty, vinegary aroma tempts you from down the boardwalk.

Frozen custard at Kohr Bros.

Simple but super-rich and creamy.

Cheese pizza at Grotto’s

Sorta-thin pies with a signature swirl of tangy tomato sauce.

Saltwater taffy at Dolle’s

A box will keep the beach vibe going long after you’ve returned to the office.

This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

