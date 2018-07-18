Food  |  Travel

5 Classic Beach Eats from Maryland and Delaware

Save room for the best bites on the boardwalk.
Published on
Fries from Thrasher's. Photograph by Michele Dorsey Walfred from Flickr Creative Commons.

This week, we’re rolling out our great big guide to the best beaches on the Mid-Atlantic coast. From the surf scene in Virginia Beach to Ocean City’s expansive boardwalk, we found the best bites and activities (yes, even in Jersey) that’ll make this summer by the shore your best one yet. Water you waiting for? Dive in. 

Some boardwalk treats are a tradition.

Old Bay popcorn at Fisher’s Popcorn

Illustration by Laurène Boglio.
So much better than a bag of crab-flavored potato chips.

Fries at Thrasher’s

Illustration by Laurène Boglio.
The salty, vinegary aroma tempts you from down the boardwalk.

Frozen custard at Kohr Bros.

Illustration by Laurène Boglio.
Simple but super-rich and creamy.

Cheese pizza at Grotto’s

Illustration by Laurène Boglio.
Sorta-thin pies with a signature swirl of tangy tomato sauce.

Saltwater taffy at Dolle’s

Illustration by Laurène Boglio.
A box will keep the beach vibe going long after you’ve returned to the office.

This article appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education.

