Washingtonian’s Great Big 2018 Beach Guide

Welcome to our great big guide to the best beaches on the Mid-Atlantic coast. From the surf scene in Virginia Beach to Ocean City’s expansive boardwalk, we found the best bites and activities (yes, even in Jersey) that’ll make this summer by the shore your best one yet. Water you waiting for? Dive in.
These articles appeared in the July 2018 issue of Washingtonian.
-
Plus, three fun facts about Mid-Atlantic beaches and all the creatures you might meet on the beach.
-
Maybe try a local real-estate firm—oh, and don't forget taxes.
-
Plus, three things to know about Assateague and Chincoteague islands.
-
We asked a sand-scultpting champion for tips on how to build a fortress that'll turn heads.
-
Head to Delaware for your next beach weekend. See if you run into Joe and Jill Biden, or other local celebs who have houses in Rehoboth.
-
Save room for the best bites on the boardwalk.
-
Where else but Jersey will you find a basset-hound parade, 38 blocks of boardwalk, and a a 15-story tall Ferris wheel?
-
Wanna save $2,000 on your beach rental? It might be worth driving the extra 150 miles to the Outer Banks.
-
Plus, three fun facts about the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
-
Plus, three ways to get into Virginia Beach surf culture.