DC Staycation

Where: Embassy Row Hotel, 2015 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 202-265-1600.

What’s special: Sometimes you don’t have time for a getaway, even a long weekend, but you need a change of scenery. The Embassy Row Hotel has a rooftop pool where you can sip a summer cocktail and relax. They offer other activities on the roof, too—a Friday night Silent Disco where attendees with headphones can hear the beats spun by three different DJ’s, and morning yoga as well as meditation classes. The hotel is steps from the Metro, and walking distance of restaurants.

The deal: The “Rooftop Pool and Bar Package” includes overnight accommodations, a $50 credit per stay to spend on food and drink on the roof; 10 percent off all food and drink in their food-and-beverage outlets, and waiving of the daily amenity fee. Washingtonian readers also receive two free cocktails, a $30 value. Prices start at $169 per room per night. To get the deal, mention the “Washingtonian deal” at check-in.

When: Valid for stays through September 9, 2018.

A Cabin in Shenandoah Valley

Where: Inn at MeadowCroft, 331 Glebe School Rd., Swoope, Va.; 540-712-0791.

What’s special: This inn’s guest rooms are in restored cabins dating back to 1795. The inn, which sits on 300 acres next to a working farm in the Shenandoah Valley, offers six guest suites with private baths, claw-foot soaking tubs, fireplaces, and free WiFi. Guests enjoy a gourmet breakfast made from locally sourced ingredients; choices include freshly squeezed orange juice, homemade granola, homemade bread, and eggs from their own chickens. After breakfast, you can sit in a rocking chair or on a swing on the porch and relax. Five miles away is historic downtown Staunton with more than 100 independently-owned stores, as well as farm-to-table restaurants, theater, music, and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum. Outdoor activities include hiking, biking, golfing, horseback riding, and fishing.

The deal: “The Couples Countryside Getaway” for Washingtonian readers includes two nights with gourmet breakfast, an off-road vehicle ride to a viewpoint—with a 360-degree view of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny mountains—for a sunset picnic of wine, cheese, fruit, and artisan bread. Prices range from $175 to $375 a night. When booking, use the code GETAWAY to get this deal.

When: Valid for stays through Labor Day 2018.

Play in Canaan Valley

Where: Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center, 230 Main Lodge Rd., Davis, WV; 304-866-4121.

What’s special: Set in the valley and surrounded by mountains, Canaan Valley Resort offers guests a wide range of accommodations and activities. Stay at the lodge, in a cabin, or in a cottage. Play golf, shoot sporting clays, go hiking and biking, ride the scenic chairlift, and swim indoors or outdoors.

The deal: The “Stay More and Save” deal gives guests staying two nights in a lodge room 15 percent off. A stay of three or more nights saves 20 percent on lodge rooms, cabins, or cottages. Just mention the promo codes WASH 2 or WASH 3. Washingtonian readers also receive two free drinks, a $20 value, at the resort’s bar. Rates start at $129 per room per night.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2018.

City and Beach

Where: Loews Regency New York Hotel, 540 Park Ave., New York; 212-759-4100. Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina, 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk, New York; 631-668-3100.

What’s special: The Loews Regency New York Hotel is on Park Avenue between 61st and 62nd streets. From there, you can walk to Central Park and Rockefeller Center, and go shopping at upscale stores on Madison Avenue. The hotel has free WiFi, a fitness center, and a spa, and the rooms have Frette linens and bathrobes. The Montauk Yacht Resort & Marina is a waterfront resort that sits on 15 acres with a heated indoor pool and two heated outdoor pools, lighted Har-Tru tennis courts, a private beach, complimentary shuttle service, upscale and casual dining with water views, and charter boats. They also work with Paddle Diva Water Sports to provide surfboard, paddleboard, and boogie board rentals.

The deal: “Martinis and Montauk Classic” includes two nights at the Loews Regency New York Hotel, two drink vouchers for Brooklyn Gin Martinis at the Regency Bar & Grill, two round-trip transfers from NYC to Montauk via Hampton Jitney, and two nights at the Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina. Washingtonian readers also get two extra Brooklyn Gin cocktails. The package starts at $1,299. To book call 855-417-5267 and mention the promo code, WASHINGTONIAN.

When: Book by August 15, for travel through August 31, 2018.

New York, New York

Where: The Langham, New York, 400 5th Ave., New York; 212-695-4005.

What’s special: Located between Bryant Park and the Empire State Building, between 36th and 37th streets, this hotel is a short walk to Grand Central Station, Times Square, Broadway theaters, shopping, and restaurants. Rooms feature Nespresso coffee makers, Internet, and bottled water with the nightly turn-down. There is a fitness center and spa on property.

The deal: The “Langham Loves Manhattan” package includes valet parking, a “Welcome to New York” cookie amenity, and one New York CityPASS (additional CityPASS tickets can be arranged through the concierge starting at $126 for adults, $104 for children). Washingtonian readers receive two free drinks, a $30 value, at Bar Fiori if they mention Washingtonian at booking.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2018.

The Sunshine State Shines

Where: W Fort Lauderdale, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 954-414-8200.

What’s special: Set along the Atlantic coast, the hotel has just undergone a $55 million renovation of all its rooms, which offer views of either the Intracoastal Waterway or Atlantic Ocean. Cool off at WET East, their rooftop infinity-edge pool. If you prefer a more serene scene, WET West features a secluded pool with Intracoastal views and magnificent sunsets. The Living Room offers something unusual: Through portholes in the ceiling you can see swimmers in the pool while you nibble on small plates and sip a cocktail. If you like fitness on the beach, join in one of the classes (boot camp, yoga). There’s also a 24/7 gym and a Bliss Spa. In Fort Lauderdale, you can enjoy the shops, dining, theater, opera, and symphony.

The deal: The “Vacation Like a VIP” package includes a $100 resort credit, complimentary valet parking for one car, a $25 American Express gift card, a Super Summer 2-for-1 savings card for discounted access to local restaurants and attractions, and a room upgrade, based on availability. Readers who mention Washingtonian to the hotel’s “insiders,” Dervin or Katie, also receive two complimentary glasses of Frosé. There is a two-night minimum. To book, call 866-837-4203 or click here. Prices for the package start at $233 a night.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2018.