Washingtonian Today: When Rosie Met Donald

Happy Tuesday, Washingtonians! Rick Gates testified against Paul Manafort; Rosie O’Donnell serenaded President Trump with some showtunes outside of the White House; Trump’s advisers are urging him to quit tweeting about that infamous Trump Tower meeting. Ward 8 residents may be at risk of contaminated water, albeit temporarily. The sun continues to shine, but don’t be fooled, it’ll be another humid day in the District. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Tuesday, by Catherine P. Lewis:

MUSIC: Check out five local/regional singer-songwriters at a songwriter circle at Pearl Street Warehouse. $10, 7 PM. FILM: Richard Rodgers Tribute Gala celebrates the centennial of the Broadway composer’s birth in this recording from London’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane of song and dance performances by Judi Dench, Sally Burgess, and Kim Criswell. Tuesday, Landmark’s West End Cinema. $15, 7 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Add some short speed and hill workouts to your running routine with DC Capital Striders. Sign up here. 1005 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• Democrats continue to bulk up their blue wave efforts with…lieutenant governors? Yeah, you read that right.

GOP, meet the DLGA

• At last! You can both Instagram and get a college degree with the same device. Cell phone classes are becoming part of the new normal.

Let’s call it iCollege

• This Fairfax home would make any Pinterest user very jealous.

Steal the look. (I won’t tell)

• After nearly two decades, Shaw’s Etete has closed. But the family won’t call it quits.

Their next plans involve a little nightlife

Around town:

Inside the absolute circus that is the final months of Paul Ryan‘s speakership. (The New York Times)

Is Wilbur Ross “among the biggest grifters in American history”? (Forbes)

Manafort’s Caesar-esque fall. (The Atlantic)

Take a break…

Inside the secret world underneath the Maryland statehouse. (Capital Gazette)

News from home:

Your boss will probably give you an extra week off if you submit your workplace for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work feature.

Brittany Shepherd Staff Writer Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.