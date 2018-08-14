Design & Home

Look Inside My Home: A Plant-Filled One-Bedroom in Kingman Park

Everything in this home was bought secondhand or on sale.
Written by | Published on
Look Inside My Home: A Plant-Filled One-Bedroom in Kingman Park

Katrina Johnston and her boyfriend, Shane Smith, had been stalking Craigslist for months when they found this one bedroom apartment in Kingman Park. They’d previously lived in a basement studio in Shaw that didn’t get any sun, so they were ecstatic to land on this home with great natural light, hardwood floors, a backyard, and a parking spot.

Katrina, a Peace Corps program specialist, and Shane, who works for the Transportation Security Administration, both love to bike, so the apartment’s proximity to the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail is a huge bonus. As is the residential vibe of the neighborhood: “I love seeing how everyone landscapes their yards,” says Katrina.

It’s a small space, but its crisp, intentional decor keeps it feeling light. Emphasis on intentional: Katrina makes a point not to buy anything full-price. Everything they have is secondhand or was on sale or found in the street. “I’ll do just about anything for a good deal.”

Who lives there: Katrina Johnston and Shane Smith
Neighborhood: Kingman Park
Approximate square feet: 450 square feet
Beds: One
Baths: One
How long they’ve lived there: One year
Favorite piece of furniture: The glass BoConcept coffee table in their living room, which retails for $800 but Katrina found on Craigslist for $150. She arrived without a car to pick it up, not realizing how heavy it was. Luckily, the guy selling it felt bad for her, gave her a ride home, and helped her carry it into the house. “This guy definitely thought I was a little crazy.”
Favorite home interior store: West Elm and Salt & Sundry. “I love to see the pieces they have, and then I set out to find either the original piece on Craigslist, or a similar one elsewhere [for cheaper].
Favorite DIY: All of their “plant babies,” which include succulents and clippings she keeps in Jrink juice jars.
Splurge: Katrina calls herself frugal, and her biggest splurge was a $375 mid-century credenza she bought secondhand on Facebook Marketplace. “It is the most perfect piece, and I just couldn’t pass it up.”
Steal: The grey crushed velvet chair in the living room, which Katrina found in the alley behind her house. After, her sister-in-law sent her a link to a $419 Wayfair chair that looked exactly the same. “I’m so mad that I didn’t keep the second chair and sell it off!”
Design advice: When you’re on a budget, be patient. “I am proud to say that I haven’t really splurged, [but] I still have an apartment that I absolutely love,” says Katrina. “I try really hard not to buy things just because I like them. I only buy things when I love them.”

Have a house you’d like to be featured in a Look Inside My Home post? Post a picture of your space on Instagram and tag it with #WashMagHome.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Assistant Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Related Posts

Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in July

Look Inside My Home: A Bright, Kid-Friendly Spot in Fairfax

These Modern Tiny Homes Cost Less than a DC Condo

One Local Planner Shares Her Tips for Setting the Perfect Spring Table

More from Design & Home

How Many Neighborhoods Are There in DC? Ask the Artist Who’s Committed to Painting a Door in Almost Every Single One

How Many Neighborhoods Are There in DC? Ask the Artist Who’s Committed to Painting a Door in Almost Every Single One

Before and After: How Two Awkward Rooms Became Light, Bright, and Modern

Two New Distractions for Hot Days

Two New Distractions for Hot Days

A Millennial Couple on a Budget Used eBay and Craigslist to Create Their Dream House

Most Popular

Health  |  News

These Twenty-Somethings Got Heart Transplants on the Very Same Day. And Then They Fell in Love.

Taylor Givens and Collin Kobelja had heart transplants in the same hospital on the same day. That wasn’t the most unlikely part of their story.
News

Report: Richard Spencer Has Left Old Town Alexandria

Food

DC Restaurants to White Supremacists: Yes, We Will Kick You Out

News

WATCH: That Time Aretha Franklin Made Barack Obama Cry in DC

Food

Our Food Editors’ Top Picks for DC Summer Restaurant Week