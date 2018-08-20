Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 20-26

Monday, August 20, 7:30 PM

Kick off the week with feel-good yoga at BicycleSpace, where a rotating roster of local instructors leads give-what-you-can classes at the downtown and Adams Morgan locations. Currently, funds benefit New Endeavors By Women, a DC nonprofit that provides housing, education, and employment opportunities to help homeless women achieve independent living. Arrive early (7:15 PM) as the class tends to fill up, and bring your own mat. 440 K St., NW and 2424 18th St., NW.

Tuesday, August 21, 7 PM

Whether you’re a die-hard Orangetheory fan looking for a break from the studio or want to try it out for the first time, head to Yards Park for an al fresco class by the water. All fitness levels are welcome—just bring yourself and water, no need to sign up. 355 Water St., SE.

Wednesday, August 22, 12:30 PM

Escape your sad desk salad and get your sweat on over lunch. Sport&Health has partnered with Crystal City BID for outdoor Zumba in the park at the JBG Smith building, so head on over for some outdoor dance action that will inject a dose of energy into your afternoon. 2121 Crystal Dr., Arlington.

Thursday, August 23, 7 PM

Attention, wannabe speedier runners! Pacers 14 Street will host an all-paces track workout at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School. Meet at the store and decide if you want to test a pair of On Running shoes before jogging over to the school’s track. Afterward, enjoy complimentary access to the Penthouse Pool Club at Vida Fitness U Street, where you’ll also receive a free drink. 1821 14th St., NW.

Friday, August 24, 6:30 AM

Getting a run in before work means you’ll be able to make it to happy hour after. Join DC Capital Striders bright and early at the Tenleytown Metro for a three- to six-mile fun run (you set the pace) led by Rachel. Let the gang know you’re coming by registering here but know that if there’s lightning or thunder, the run is canceled. 4501 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

Saturday, August 25, 10 AM and 11 AM

Join Coach T and Trell the Trainer for a “Back to School Bootcamp” at Hard Training Club in Adams Morgan. Bring a donation of school supplies or money in exchange for one of two offered sessions. Space is limited so sign up here. 1726 Kalorama Rd., NW.

Sunday, August 26, 8:15 AM

On Sundays, Sweat DC takes it from the HIIT studio to the streets. Join Coach Nazinga for a 5K run split by paces followed by (not free) brunch at the Coupe. Register here. 3232 Georgia Ave., NW.

