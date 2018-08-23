Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (8/25 – 8/26)

Including a super-stylish renovation in Shepherd Park and a Kalorama condo
Written by | Published on
View homes for sale like this one in Shepherd Park. All photographs courtesy MRIS.

Georgetown

Where: 3320 Reservoir Rd. NW
How much: $2,150,000
When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This house has a lot to offer: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen with a built-in espresso maker and Sub Zero appliances (plus a wine fridge), a sound and security system that’s iPad-controlled, an outdoor kitchen, and parking for four cars.

Shepherd Park

Where: 1400 Iris St. NW
How much: $1,850,000
When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Renovated by prominent DC designer Zoe Feldman, this six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is modern-chic, with a screened-in porch, in-law suite, and big backyard.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1327 Spring Rd. NW, Unit 1
How much: $899,000
When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this home, not to mention tall ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a soaking tub and walk-in steam shower, and a private patio and backyard.

Kalorama

Where: 1922 Belmont Rd. NW, #1
How much: $614,000
When: Sunday, August 26 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: You’ll have two bedrooms, two baths, high ceilings, and your own patio at this ground-level spot.

Trinidad

Where: 1417 Staples St. NE, #4
How much: $569,000
When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This modern, bright space has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, with a high-end kitchen and a statement-making fireplace.

