Georgetown

Where: 3320 Reservoir Rd. NW

How much: $2,150,000

When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This house has a lot to offer: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen with a built-in espresso maker and Sub Zero appliances (plus a wine fridge), a sound and security system that’s iPad-controlled, an outdoor kitchen, and parking for four cars.

Shepherd Park

Where: 1400 Iris St. NW

How much: $1,850,000

When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Renovated by prominent DC designer Zoe Feldman, this six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is modern-chic, with a screened-in porch, in-law suite, and big backyard.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1327 Spring Rd. NW, Unit 1

How much: $899,000

When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this home, not to mention tall ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a soaking tub and walk-in steam shower, and a private patio and backyard.

Kalorama

Where: 1922 Belmont Rd. NW, #1

How much: $614,000

When: Sunday, August 26 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: You’ll have two bedrooms, two baths, high ceilings, and your own patio at this ground-level spot.

Trinidad

Where: 1417 Staples St. NE, #4

How much: $569,000

When: Sunday, August 26 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This modern, bright space has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, with a high-end kitchen and a statement-making fireplace.

Mimi Montgomery Assistant Editor Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. She lives in Adams Morgan.