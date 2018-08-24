News  |  Things to Do

From Yeezys to Jordans: Four Rare (and Expensive) Kicks You Can Check Out at SneakerMania DC

You can't buy these at Foot Locker.
Written by | Published on

If you’re looking for the kind of shoes you can’t find at Foot Locker, head to this gathering of DC sneaker­heads, where about 50 vendors buy, sell, and trade new and vintage footwear. We asked Darien Pegram, the organizer, to tell us about some highlights that will be on sale at the fest. $20.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner”

Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.
Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.

This retro running shoe from Kanye West’s sneaker line is another entry in the recent “dad shoe” trend.

Price: $550 to $660.

Air Max 1/97 “Sean Wotherspoon”

Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.
Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.

Concocted by Richmond vintage-clothing-store owner Sean Wotherspoon, this design won a Nike competition last year. Now you can buy the actual rainbow-corduroy creation.

Price: $700.

Nike Air Jordan 1 x Off-White NRG

Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.
Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.

Virgil Abloh’s renowned Off-White label is behind these coveted Nikes. Though they come in a variety of colors, this white pair is apparently the most desirable.

Price: $2,000 to $3,000.

N.E.R.D. x Creme x Adidas PW HU NMD “Homecoming”

Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.
Photograph courtesy of Flight Club.

A meetup of Virginia Beach music stars: Pusha T’s Creme clothing brand collaborated with Pharrell Williams’s group on these eye-catching kicks.

Price: $2,200 to $2,400.

This article appeared in the August 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Jackson Knapp
Assistant Editor

Related Posts

Staff Picks: Here Are Our Favorite Sports Bras

SoulCycle Is Hosting Its First DC Warehouse Sale in Georgetown This Weekend, and the Deals Are GOOD

Here’s a Playlist to Shake Your Post-Election Daze

Here’s a Playlist to Shake Your Post-Election Daze

10 Pairs of Sneakers You Can Totally Wear to Work

More from News

Mystery Solved! Here’s Who Put That “Surrender Donald” Sign Up Over the Beltway

Mystery Solved! Here’s Who Put That “Surrender Donald” Sign Up Over the Beltway

Mike Isabella Is Closing His Mega Tysons Corner Food Hall Today

Mike Isabella Is Closing His Mega Tysons Corner Food Hall Today

Washingtonian Today: The Best Cheap Eats, a New Michelin Guide Is Coming, and Punk-Rock Karaoke

Washingtonian Today: The Best Cheap Eats, a New Michelin Guide Is Coming, and Punk-Rock Karaoke

Washingtonian Today: A Holdout Juror, a Spendy Congressman, and Cookie Dough Sandwiches

Washingtonian Today: A Holdout Juror, a Spendy Congressman, and Cookie Dough Sandwiches