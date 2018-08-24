From Yeezys to Jordans: Four Rare (and Expensive) Kicks You Can Check Out at SneakerMania DC

If you’re looking for the kind of shoes you can’t find at Foot Locker, head to this gathering of DC sneaker­heads, where about 50 vendors buy, sell, and trade new and vintage footwear. We asked Darien Pegram, the organizer, to tell us about some highlights that will be on sale at the fest. $20.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner”

This retro running shoe from Kanye West’s sneaker line is another entry in the recent “dad shoe” trend.

Price: $550 to $660.

Air Max 1/97 “Sean Wotherspoon”

Concocted by Richmond vintage-clothing-store owner Sean Wotherspoon, this design won a Nike competition last year. Now you can buy the actual rainbow-corduroy creation.

Price: $700.

Nike Air Jordan 1 x Off-White NRG

Virgil Abloh’s renowned Off-White label is behind these coveted Nikes. Though they come in a variety of colors, this white pair is apparently the most desirable.

Price: $2,000 to $3,000.

N.E.R.D. x Creme x Adidas PW HU NMD “Homecoming”

A meetup of Virginia Beach music stars: Pusha T’s Creme clothing brand collaborated with Pharrell Williams’s group on these eye-catching kicks.

Price: $2,200 to $2,400.

This article appeared in the August 2018 issue of Washingtonian.