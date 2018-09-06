The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (9/8 – 9/9)

Shaw

Where: 915 French St. NW

How much:$1,995,000

When: Sunday, September 9 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: Nestled on a quiet street, this red brick renovation features natural lighting and bright interior finishes. It also includes a lower level rental unit (with a certificate of occupancy) with two bedrooms and one bath.

Bethesda

Where: 6107 Cromwell Dr.

How much: $1,015,000

When: Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This four-bedroom Colonial in the Woodacres neighborhood boasts a picture-perfect entrance, huge rooms, and a backyard with plenty of greenery.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1427 Clifton St. NW #4

How much: $745,000

When: Sunday, September 9 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse near Meridian Hill Park has a cute private deck, lots of closet space, and granite countertops with a breakfast bar.

Bethesda

Where: 6820 Wisconsin Ave #6010

How much: $684,000

When: Sunday, September 9 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: Floor-to-ceiling windows and bamboo floors make this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom condo feel light and bright. This condo is located in the Adagio, a luxury building with a fitness room, outdoor terrace, and a 24-hour lobby.

Mount Vernon Square

Where: 430 M St. NW #7

How much: $475,000

When: Sunday, September 9 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo comes with high ceilings, large windows, and an upscale kitchen filled with stainless steel appliances. A private roof deck is plumbed for a wetbar and features views of the city.

