Happy Election Day! Here are some logistics you should know. Need help finding your polling place? Here’s a nifty locator. Need a ride? Uber and Lyft are discounting services today if you use the app to go vote. Have problems or questions about voting? Call Common Cause at 866-OUR-VOTE or text “OUR VOTE” to 97779. Hungry after? Check out our midterm party guide.

Now get out there and vote. Sean Spicer wants you to go, too, and he’s doing that by showing a nonconforming Alexandria “I voted” sticker. To the polls, people!

SOMETHING YOU KNOW: President Trump is in his final blitz of campaigning and early morning tweeting.

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Surprise! Barack Obama drummed up support for Senator Tim Kaine and state Senator Jennifer Wexton in Virginia yesterday.

Maybe HQ2 isn’t a place after all, maybe it’s more a state of mind. Amazon plans to split its second headquarters between two locations in the American heartland–Crystal City and Long Island City, New York–according to the New York Times.

The former editor of Capitol File magazine was in the final (arguably clumsy and rushed) season of House of Cards. Here’s why. You also may have blinked and missed a cameo by local barbecue joint Federalist Pig and faux TV spots from Wolf Blitzer and Jim Acosta.

Mark Judge has found new support from an anti-gay crowdfunding site, which has raised over $100,000 to help Judge “rebuild his life” post-Kavanaugh news cycle.

The New York Times election needle is back, and we got a psychiatrist to explain why people still dread even thinking about it.

Solidcore plans on selling…in a couple of years, according to Anne Mahlum . Read more about her ambitious plans.

. Read more about her ambitious plans. Is there a way to finally solve the DC statehood problem once and for all? David Krucoff thinks so. And how is he going to do it? With a little thing called retrocession.

MUSIC British electronic music duo The Orb pioneered the ambient house subgenre in the late 1980s. They’re celebrating their 30th anniversary with a show at U Street Music Hall; expect them to play some of their classic atmospheric chill-out music as well as songs from their newest album, No Sounds Are Out of Bounds. $20-$25, 10 PM.

