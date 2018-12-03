MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

BOOKS Porn star Stormy Daniels is best known for her alleged affair with Donald Trump and the hush money she received during his campaign. She has written a memoir about her childhood, her porn career, and her dealings with Trump (we can never look at Mario Kart’s Toad again). Daniels will speak about her book, Full Disclosure, with Sally Quinn at Politics and Prose. Free, 6 PM.

COMEDY Sketch comedy group Second City brings an all-female group to Woolly Mammoth for a roast of the patriarchy called She the People. Come ready to laugh at the idea of “having it all” and all the ways our government is (ahem) looking out for us ladies. Through January 6. $40-$93.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

THEATRE Synetic’s new wordless production, My Father’s Dragon, is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children’s book of the same name. It follows a boy who runs away to an island to rescue a captive baby dragon. The production is recommended for ages 5 and up. Through January 6. $20-$30.

MUSIC Hear your favorite Motown tunes at Signature Theatre’s Motown: The Reprise, a follow-up to its Motown: Hitsville U.S.A. cabaret performance. Enjoy hits from artists such as Smokey Robinson and the Jackson 5. Through December 22. $38.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

CIRQUE Cirque du Soleil is taking their acrobatics to a new level for “Crystal,” its first ever production on ice. The show follows a woman who falls through a frozen pond into an upside-down world where she follows her own reflection to discover her own creativity and confidence. Suitable for all ages. Through December 9 at Capital One Arena. $65-$170.

LECTURE The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum’s panel discussion “Breaking Boundaries in the Sky” centers on the experiences of women and people of color who have become commercial pilots in an industry typically dominated by white men. Speakers include: Beverley Bass, first female pilot to be named captain by American Airlines, whose story inspired the Broadway show Come From Away; Brad Lang, Delta Captain and son of a Tuskegee Airman; and Refilwe Ledwaba, a former officer and helicopter pilot for the South African Police Services. Free (advanced registration recommended), 8 PM.

OUR PARTY Sip the night away at Washingtonian’s Winter Wine Classic at AJAX. The Après Ski-themed event features live music, light bites, and varietals from an array of winemakers including local favorites like City Winery, Summer Sessions, District Winery, and Grape Intentions. Get tickets here.