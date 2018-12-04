Northeast DC’s NoMa has no shortage of modern, new apartment buildings. But RESA, opening in the spring of 2019, promises to be a little different, with its authentically Scandinavian design. The 326-unit apartment building is the first multifamily project in Washington from Skanska. And its interiors are the first American residential project from Danish firm Space Copenhagen, known primarily for its hospitality work (including the design of another Noma, the renowned restaurant in Copenhagen).

RESA is the first part of a planned three-building development from Skanska called Tyber Place. The apartment building is located at 22 M Street, NE, and will include 7,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor. Skanska does not yet have an expected completion date for the entirety of Tyber Place, whose other two buildings will comprise offices above restaurants and shops. The buildings will abut the NoMa Meander, a public promenade that will wind through four blocks of the neighborhood.

Space Copenhagen is designing RESA’s lobby and reception area, residential corridors, and the rooftop penthouse. The firm says it will emphasize organic materials, such as wood, leather, wool, stone, and textiles in earthy tones. Here’s a look at what’s to come.

