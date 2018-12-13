The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (12/15 – 12/16)

Georgetown

Where: 3320 Reservoir Rd. NW

How much: $2,150,000

When: Sunday, December 16 from 11 AM to 1 PM

Why: This four-bedroom, four-bath comes with iPad-controlled lighting and security, a wine fridge, a kitchen with a built-in espresso machine, and private outdoor space with gated parking, a grill, and a fire pit.

Cathedral Heights

Where: 2814 39th St. NW

How much: $1,724,900

When: Saturday, December 15 from 12 to 2 PM; Sunday, December 16 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This townhouse boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, plus hardwood floors, a wine room with custom built-ins, a wood-burning fireplace, three parking spaces, and a private backyard.

Hill East

Where: 321 17th St. SE

How much: $749,000

When: Saturday, December 15 from 12 to 2 PM; Sunday, December 16 from 12 to 3 PM

Why: This bright, open-floor-plan townhouse has two master suites, a fenced-in backyard, and marble countertops.

Brightwood Park

Where: 714 Madison St. NW, Unit B

How much: $699,000

When: Sunday, December 16 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This new-build comes with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, parking, and a super-chic kitchen with a penny-tile backsplash and quartz countertops.

Riverdale

Where: 6411 Auburn Ave., Riverdale

How much: $364,500

When: Sunday, December 16 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This cute little bungalow—on a large corner lot—has four bedrooms, two baths, and a modern kitchen. Plus, it’ll be less than a half-mile from the Purple Line when the new metro station opens.

