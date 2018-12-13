Washingtonian Today: White House Pulls Jim Acosta’s Holiday Party

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Hi, good morning, and welcome to Friday Jr. I’m Brittany Shepherd, the author of this morning newsletter. How do you do? Feel free to contact me at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or find me on Twitter. Sign up for this newsletter here and you’ll never own a shutdown.

Party of None: Looks like the rumors are true—the White House has canceled its party with the press, according to a Fox News report. The White House has yet to send out an official statement canceling the shindig. Doesn’t that technically mean we’re being…ghosted? Good grief…

The Thieves Are Coming From Inside the House: Tourists are stealing branches off the White House’s scary bright red berry trees, says the Daily Mail. What ever happened to #BeBest?

You Better Werk, Stephen Miller: Last night, a queer dance protest took place outside of Stephen Miller’s CityCenter apartment complex. The same group, WERK for Peace, was responsible for similar events outside Javanka‘s and Mike Pence’s homes.

SHOPPING If you wish you could own that dress you borrowed this year, check out Rent the Runway’s sample sale at a pop-up location next to its store in Georgetown. Find some cute designer dresses (ML Monique Lhuillier, Diane Von Furstenberg, and more) for your holiday parties or upcoming weddings and events, all at up to 90 percent off retail. For every item sold at the sample sale, RTR will donate $1 to Dress For Success. Through December 22. 11 AM-8 PM.

The political meaning behind Nancy Pelosi’s rust orange coat, which even has its own Twitter handle: @NancyCoat. (The New York Times)

