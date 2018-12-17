Developer Brookfield Properties announced Monday that it will build a $1.4 billion mixed-use district in Reston with an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans grocery store as the anchor tenant. Construction on the project, called Halley Rise, will begin in mid-2019, with the first phase expected to finish in 2022.

The development will replace a 36-acre office park previously known as Reston Crescent. The site is next to the future Reston Town Center Silver Line stop, which is expected to open in 2020. The first phase of Halley Rise will comprise 640 residential units, 450,000 square feet of office space, two parks, and 200,000 square feet of retail including the Wegmans.

When the development is completely finished in 2026, Brookfield says it will have a total of 1,500 residential units, 1.5 million square feet of office space, five acres of public open space, and 20 to 30 retailers that will include a mix of restaurants, entertainment, and fitness.











