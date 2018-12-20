Washingtonian Today: Slats All, Folks

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Going Wall In for Trump: Brian Kolfage has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Trump administration’s proposed border wall. In the last three days, 50,341 people have donated $3,083,018—peanuts compared to their $1 B goal. Trump has been frustrated in his attempts to secure the funding he desires for the “steel slats (wall)” from either Congress or Mexico. If you’d like to give money to the federal government directly, the US Treasury has a page here.

Prime Real Estate: Amazon’s HQ2 project has sparked concern in the residents of Hispanic enclave Chirilagua, an Alexandria neighborhood just one mile from Crystal City. Some locals are worried their community could split if home prices spike.

Something You May Have Missed: Instagram aficionado Senator Cory Booker featured some of his fellow members of Congress on his Instagram story yesterday. Senator Chuck Grassley—whose use of social media has been chronicled for years—said he’s unaware of how to add to his story. “I can Instagram but I can’t do it by voice.”

MUSIC “The 9 Songwriter Series” features a rotating cast of 9 different songwriters. The collective’s next show at Union Stage is billed as a holiday show: you can expect to hear each one perform a holiday tune in addition to their original music. Performers typically collaborate, harmonize, and tell stories with one another. This show will include the 9’s leader Justin Trawick as well as Abby Sevcik (Mystery Friends), Louisa Hall, Kevin de Souza (Uptown Boys Choir), Grover, Davis Gestiehr (Davison), Greg Vickers, the Duskwhales, and Jasmine Gillison. $12 (in advance) or $15 (day of), 8:30 PM.

You can blame this guy for executive time—Justin McConney, the man who taught Trump how to tweet, speaks up. (Politico)

