16 kickass gifts for the boyfriend who has been really, really good.

So your boyfriend has been good this year. Like, putting-away-the-dishes, sending you flowers, calling your mom ‘just to check in’ good.

Why not get him something a little over-the-top for the holidays this year? We’ve rounded up some pretty awesome gifts—from rugged camp stools, to high-end sweaters—that any guy (or gal!) would be lucky to get their hands on. Here are 16 great picks that should result in a serious smile.

Sweet Speakers

Beoplay’s ‘A1’ portable speaker sits at a higher price point than other handheld bluetooth speakers, but the sleek design, stellar sound quality, and extra battery life makes it a strong choice. Bonus: you’ll probably end up using it together for everything from Netflix sessions to easy listening around the house.

Available in various colors, $249 at Amazon.

A Really Luxe Wool Sweater

This Vince fair isle cardigan sweater is so cozy that he’ll find himself wrapping up in it on lazy weekends and layering it under coats during the coldest winter months. Plus the Fair Isle print is just different enough that it will feel fresh, without pushing the envelope too far out of his comfort zone.

Fair Isle wool cardigan, $425 at Vince.

Fancy Smoking Stuff

Whether or not he really smokes cigars isn’t quite the point. This set is good for the beginner as well as the connoisseur. Try on a weekday evening in after a heavy meal or when catching up over a long workday. Everything from the cutter to the matches is included.

Choose from mild, classic, or aficionado intensity, $30 at goodcigar.co.

A Take-Everywhere Camp Stool

Sure, he may not use this for wheedling pipes or cleaning fresh-caught rabbit by a roaring campfire, but it IS a really awesome and handy portable seat to have for everything from casual campouts, to concerts and tailgating events.

Leather folding tripod camp stool, $185 at Wood&Faulk.

A Private Study-Worthy Book Set

For bibliophiles this one is a no-brainer. This book set by 20th-century American author John Steinbeck includes greats like Of Mice and Men, The Grapes of Wrath, East of Eden, and more. If your bae isn’t a Steinbeck fan, no need to worry. You can choose from other authors, including Fitzgerald and Vonnegut, all with equally stunning covers.

John Steinbeck ‘California Field’ book set, $195 at Kaufmann-Mercantile.

A Kit to Care for His Favorite Leather Goods

You can save some serious cash by learning to care for your leather goods at home rather than taking them to a cobbler or specialist for constant repair. And during the winter, when streets are heavy with snow, sleet, and salt, regular upkeep can help protect your best boots and bags from the elements.

Basic care product kit, $40 at Amazon.

Hot Shades

Time to upgrade from those scratched $12 sunglasses with dubious protection. We’re into New Orleans-based brand Krewe, whose sleek designs and thoughtful details make their styles truly stand out.

‘Franklin’ Champagne polarized sunglasses, $275 at krewe.com.

A Travel Kit for the Guy On-the-Go

Almost anything in Herschel’s durable line of backpacks and bags would make for a great gift, but we’re partial to these handy travel kits that come in a range of handsome colors. They can be used for the obvious: toiletries and travel, but alternate uses abound. Consider stashing one in the car to hold registration, GPS, and a tire pressure gauge, using as a lunchbox, or stuffing with office supplies to use as a loaded pencil case.

$30 at Amazon.

A Rugged-Yet-Refined Flask

It’s porcelain, so it definitely counts as fancy, but its heavy duty leather strap closures and charcoal black color make it feel more rugged. Set atop the mantle, back behind the bar, or toss it in your bag for passing around the campfire.

$92 at Miscellaneous Goods Co.

A Towel For Two

Use as a beach spread, or wrap up together in this towel for two. An attractive pattern in a classic Pendleton print means you won’t get sick of seeing this one hanging on the bathroom door.

‘Southern Highlands’ towel for two, $89 at Pendleton.

A Great Timepiece

A slim and luxurious-looking modern timepiece for Norweigan-based brand Linjer. It isn’t quite as expensive as some of the luxury brands, but it certainly looks it.

‘The Classic’ in black, $211 at linjer.com.

A Beard Care Bundle

Forget beard oil kits: shave kits are the new men’s cosmetic kit-du-jour. Clever company Prospector Co. not only makes a compact trial kit for clean-shaven men but also offers a no-shave kit for those looking to bulk up their beards.

$40 at prospectorco.com.

An Anytime Beanie

Everyone loves a good beanie, and at $15 this slouchy, waffle-knit iteration from Urban Outfitters is too easy. Stuff in his stocking or use it as an extra add-on to a gift.

UO waffle beanie, $15 at Urban Outfitters.

Compact Cologne

Instead of spritzing, upgrade to a compact cologne. The magnetized walnut case and small size makes it easy to stash in pockets, wallets, or briefcases. The beeswax-based scented balm can be rubbed into wrists or the collarbone for a lightly floral and earthy scent of lavender, geranium, myrtle and broom flower alongside rosemary and honeybush.

‘Valley of Gold’ compact cologne, $70 at Kaufmann-Mercantile.

Better Than a Backpack

Okay, so technically the Voyager is a backpack, albeit a more stylish and versatile pack than he’s ever owned before. Works equally well for books or a weekend getaway, and smart upgrades like mesh zip pockets and a suitcase attachment will make it earn its keep.

‘Voyager’ pack in natural, $158 at Poketo.com.

Wes Anderson-esque National Parks Posters

These retro-feeling posters come in saturated pastels and bright primary colors to brighten up any apartment, and prints come in Grand Canyon and Yosemite (pictured above) as well as Mt. Rainer, Volcanoes National Park, Acadia National Park, and the Golden Gate Bridge. You might even want to snag one for yourself.

$40 each at Marinelayer.com.

*This post was updated December 19th, 2018.

