Washingtonian Today: And to Wall a Good Night

Build the Wall, Mama, Like a Wagon Wheel: I would simply like to direct your attention to an early-morning tweet from President Trump where he claims he knows technology “better than anyone.” What exactly is his scientific assertion, you ask? Well, my friend, that steel slats—or wall, as some may call it—are just like wheels: “there is nothing better.” Well, if you’re anything like me, you have no idea what that means. Perhaps we can have a border wall made only of wheels.

Some other creative GoFundMe campaigns have alternative suggestions, such as building a giant escalator or a ladder to get over the proposed border wall.

At least some Senators are getting #content out of it?

Wheels down IAD ready to vote no on this stupid wall. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 21, 2018

We’re Likely to See a Partial Government Shutdown Today… If Trump’s tweets are any indication. A bit on the nose that today is also the darkest day of the year, with sunset at 4:49 PM.

Our food critic Ann Limpert will chat at 11 this morning, and you can ask her about just about anything!

I’m traveling back to my hometown for the holidays and will be off until after Christmas. I want to thank you all for spending time with us every morning. Connecting with each and every one of you is the highlight of my day. From the entire team here, have a very legal and very cool holiday. See you on January 31.

KRAMPUS DC’s annual “Krampusnacht” celebration—of the Central European horned demon Krampus who accompanies St. Nick—was canceled this year, but the organizers are bringing the fun to the Black Cat. Instead of the traditional Krampuslauf procession, stay indoors for the “Bah Humbug Krampus Ball,” featuring children’s activities, costume contests, and musical performances. The event will benefit Santa’s Cause DC, which brings Christmas gifts to foster children, so donations of unwrapped toys are welcome at the door. $15 (in advance) or $18 (at the door), 7:30 PM.

