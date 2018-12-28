Before writing off 2019 as the Year of the Hangover Headache, try a holistic brunch and hair of the dog at one of these restaurants serving New Year’s Day brunch on Tuesday, January 1.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St. NW

Celebrate the beginning of the year with oysters and bubbles (or that hangover-helping burger Americain) at Stephen Starr’s brasserie. Pastry chef Fabrice Bendano whips up a comforting basket of breakfast pastries for a chilly January morning. Hours: Starting at 9:30 AM

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St. NW

Head to the Hangover Hog Roast for $15 plates of pork with fixins like cornbread and collard greens. The heated rooftop is offering a complimentary whiskey toast, and college footballs fans can catch the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl playing at the bar. Hours: 3 PM to 10 PM

Toki Underground

1234 H Street., NE

Up your eggs and bacon game in the new year. Instead, opt for pork-broth ramen with a jammy egg, or the quail egg and bacon bao. Classic brunch cocktails also get a Japanese twist with Kimchi Marys and Japan-Irish coffee. Hours: 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

A la carte and buffet brunches are available at all locations of this local American restaurant group. Put a sweet spin on the new year between fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and doughnuts. Hours: Vary by location.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq, SW

Huevos rancheros and chilaquiles are hangover kryptonite at chef Roberto Santibañez colorful Wharf restaurant. Wash it down with a mezcal bloody mary or effervescent Mexican soda. Hours: Noon to 3 PM

The Source

575 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Dim sum at Wolfgang Puck’s Newseum restaurant is typically limited to Saturday, but all the dumplings are available on Tuesday for New Year’s Day (no fake news here). Hours: 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Ambar and Baba

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Clarendon

The Balkan sister restaurants are serving unlimited brunch options featuring all-you-can-eat mezze, spreads, and pastries ($39 per person at Ambar Capitol Hill; $34 per person at Ambar Clarendon; $29 per person at Baba). Toast the new year with brunch cocktails like berry mimosas made with sparkling Balkan wine. Hours: Vary by location.

Estadio

1520 14th St. NW

Hold off on any New Year’s diets for another day or two. The Spanish-inspired spot is offering their dinner menu early for dishes like tortilla Españolas, patatas bravas, and brunch specials—plus curative low-alcohol cocktails and a cold brew-inspired beer. Hours: 3 PM to 9 PM

America Eats Tavern

3139 M St., NW

When comfort food cravings hit, mosey over to Georgetown for shrimp and grits, hush puppies, or chicken and house-made waffles. Hours: Starting at 11 AM