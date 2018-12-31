Check Out Some of the Most Expensive Houses Sold in Washington in 2018

In DC
#5
Where: 3053 P St. NW
How much: $7,365,000
There are nine bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four half-baths in this detached Georgetown home, as well as five fireplaces, landscaped gardens, and a pool.
#4
Where: 3150 South St. NW, PH2A
How much: $8,000,000
This Georgetown penthouse overlooks the Potomac River, and has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a terrace, and nine-foot-tall ceilings.
#3
Where: 2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, PH2
How much: $8,200,000
Located in the famed Wardman Tower, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse has a spacious living room, two fireplaces, a library, and its own rooftop terrace.
#2
Where: 2430 Wyoming Ave. NW
How much: $9 million
This Kalorama home comes with six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and a home theater, as well as a pool, sundeck, and several patios. Previously owned by Robert Albritton of Politico, Zach Leonsis (son of sports mogul Ted Leonsis) purchased it this year.
#1
Where: 3030 Chain Bridge Rd. NW
How much: $16,500,000
At nearly 15,000 square feet, this mansion comes with eight bedrooms, eleven-and-a-half baths, a media room, a wine cellar, a five-car garage, and a heated driveway.
In Virginia
#5
Where: 5702 Fern Hill Run, McLean
How much: $6,575,000
Situated right on the Potomac River, this Mediterranean-style villa has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, and an indoor pool.
#4
Where: 6622 Malta Ln., McLean
How much: $6,600,000
This six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath mansion has an elevator, wine cellar, sauna, a pool, and seven fireplaces.
#3
Where: 1191 Crest Ln., McLean
How much: $12,000,000
This recently built estate has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, four half-baths, a pool, and a five-car garage.
#2
Where: 670 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $19,900,000
This sale comprises an existing, older house on a one-acre lot, coupled with a neighboring five-acre plot on the Potomac River. The existing house has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool, and a tennis court. The rendering above indicates what could be built on the vacant land.
#1
Where: 700 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $43,000,000
One of the most expensive home sales in Washington history, the Merrywood estate was sold by AOL co-founder Steve Case to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The estate was Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home, and it has nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, two half-baths, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and tennis courts on seven acres.
In Maryland
#5
Where: 10007 Bentcross Dr., Rockville
How much: $3,650,000
This six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion has a wine cellar, sauna, a second caterer’s kitchen, an exercise room, a home theater, an elevator, and a five-car garage.
#4
Where: 5204 Dorset Ave., Chevy Chase
How much: $4,350,000
This European-inspired house has six bedrooms, seven baths, oversized windows, and five fireplaces.
#3
Where: 5410 Moorland Ln., Bethesda
How much: $4,450,000
This home is recently renovated, and comes with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, two fireplaces, and a pool.
#2
Where: 9121 Burdette Rd., Bethesda
How much: $5,100,000
This five-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath French Country mansion has a home theater, exercise room, wine cellar, pool, five-car garage, and a guest cottage.
#1
Where: 5215 Edgemoor Ln., Bethesda
How much: $5,350,000
A recently renovated 1913 mansion, this spot comes with six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, an exercise room, and a backyard pool.