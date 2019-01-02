Big Apple Fun

Where: Kimpton Ink 48 Hotel, 653 11th Ave., New York, New York; 212-757-0088.

What’s special: This boutique hotel was renovated in 2016; the rooms were transformed into residential-like spaces with high ceilings and expansive windows that offer unobstructed views of Manhattan’s skyline. At the complimentary evening wine hour, guests can meet local artists and authors. There’s also complimentary morning coffee and tea. Explore the neighborhood with free Public cruiser bicycles or grab an iPod Shuffle that’s pre-loaded with playlists for a run or workout at the fitness center. Guests can also relax at the onsite spa or at Press Lounge, a year-round rooftop space offering views of Manhattan and the Hudson River. The theater district is within walking distance, and from January 21 through February 10, Broadway is on sale with two-for-one tickets.. Other nearby attractions are the High Line, Grand Central Station, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Carnegie Hall.

The deal: The “Winter in Hell’s Kitchen” package includes a $25 credit at the mini-bar, a room upgrade based on availability, and a welcome amenity (either a wine and a cheese platter, cocktail, or small-bite platter, a $25 value). IHG members (join online for free) get an additional 500 reward points. The starting rate is $239. Book by calling 212-757-0088 and mention Washingtonian to get this deal.

When: Valid for stays from January 2 through March 31, 2019.

Wellness in Miami Beach

Where: The Palms Hotel & Spa, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Florida; 305-534-0505.

What’s special: Freshly remodeled, this hotel sits along a stretch of Miami Beach at the northern end of the South Beach entertainment district. The hotel focuses on wellness. To that end, it has a 24-hour fitness room, outdoor yoga its its tropical garden, an Aveda spa, and an outdoor pool. You can take a jog along the Miami Beach boardwalk, right outside the hotel. The food on-site includes healthy choices such as avocado toast, whole grain waffles, acai bowls, green smoothies, and kale Caesar salad. While alcoholic beverages may not be completely healthy, the hotel’s hand-crafted cocktails incorporate organic and artisanal spirits, fresh fruit, handmade juices, and infused syrups with herbs from the chef’s organic garden.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Nature & Nurture Weekend” package includes two nights of accommodations, a daily American breakfast buffet for two at Essensia, and one 50-minute Aveda Aroma massage or Tulasara facial per person. Readers also receive a welcome amenity of organic prosecco and an artisanal cheese-and-meat plate, a $75 value. Rates start at $411 a night. To book, call 305-908-3355 and mention the Washingtonian package.

When: Valid for stays throughout 2019.

In the Lap of Luxury

Where: The Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach, Florida; 561-655-7740.

What’s special: Built in 1928, this 80-room hotel, a historic landmark, is in the heart of Palm Beach. Guests are chauffeured to and from the beach—two blocks away—where beach chairs and umbrellas are set up before you arrive, and there is a beach bag for you stocked with towels, sunscreen, bottled waters, and reading materials. Or, if you prefer, you can relax at the pool or in the hotel’s beautiful tropical courtyards. You can dine at Café Boulud indoors or outdoors; the dining terrace offers a view of the courtyard palm trees and fountains. Nearby are restaurants and golf courses; Worth Avenue, with its exclusive shops, is three blocks away.

The deal: The “Be Our Guest” package takes 10 percent off the best available rate of an overnight stay, and includes two complimentary Signature White Cosmo welcome drinks, a $36 value, and free full-day bike rentals for two, a $78 value. Nightly rates start at $539 before the discount. To book, call 561-655-7740 to book and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid on stays through March 31, 2019.

Rocky Mountain High

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver, Colorado; 720-443-1135.

What’s special: The hotel is located in Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo), and offers views of the Denver skyline and Rocky Mountains. Its clean Scandinavian look features high ceilings, polished concrete floors, and custom Baltic birch casework. At check-in, guests can sample a New Belgium beer while they see the brewing process first-hand. (The brand’s first Denver small-batch production brewery is just off the lobby.) On the rooftop, the Woods restaurant showcases New Belgium experimental and small batch beers, paired with a modern beer garden menu. The restaurant also serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Two market halls make up the foundation of the Source Hotel’s culinary complex, with a collection of 25 artisans including a bakery, taqueria, modern wood-fired restaurant, and barbecue. The RiNo neighborhood is a destination for innovative culinary, retail, and nightlife. There are art-filled alleyways, more than 60 galleries, and 12 breweries/cideries/distilleries.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” package includes free breakfast for two, a $30 value. Room rates start at $179. To get this deal, use the code WASHINGTONIAN when booking.

When: Valid for stays through January 31, 2019.

Chilling Out in Costa Rica

Where: Margaritaville Beach Resort Playa Flamingo, Playa Flamingo Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, Costa Rica; 844-569-8851.

What’s special: The resort is located between lush mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Guests enjoy rooms and suites that overlook the gardens, oversized pool, or the ocean. On-site, you can paddle board, lounge on the beach, be pampered at the OnZen spa, sit by the pool, and have a cocktail at the swim-up bar. Or, nearby, go whitewater rafting, zip-lining, SCUBA diving, hiking, deep-sea fishing, or take a volcano tour.

The deal: The “Fins Up Costa Rica” package, a Washingtonian exclusive, includes 10 percent off accommodations and a $30-a-night food and beverage credit that can be used in any of the restaurants and bars or towards the resort’s optional breakfast plan or all-inclusive meal plan. With the discount, the room rate starts at $243 for two adults. Book here or by calling 844-569-8850 and mentioning the promotion.

When: Rooms must be booked by January 31, 2019. The deal is valid for stays January 6 through April 30, 2019. A minimum stay of four nights is required from April 13 through 20, 2019.