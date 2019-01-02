Washingtonian Today: Happy 2020!

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Kitchen confidential: Congresspeople are doubling down on ways to seem relatable by sharing their more mundane activities on Instagram. While peeling back the curtain to show “they’re just like us” is nothing new, doing so while preparing for a possible 2020 bid via meme and Internet culture sure is. Popularized by incoming member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the “Politicians Cooking Dinner at Home” trope is now being adopted by the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand. (Have you guys seen Cory Booker’s Instagram story? He’s constantly talking directly to friends, fans, and foes alike on there.) In a time where low-budget, high impact video and campaigning is possible from a Senator’s cell phone, this trend will be one to watch.

LOL they all want to be AOC. pic.twitter.com/PyjdPkJRZC — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 1, 2019

Is this your “resistance” king?: Incoming freshman Senator Mitt Romney has some words in the form of a Washington Post op-ed about President Trump. The tl;dr is that Trump’s got low character. Bill Kristol has, “For now at least,” dubbed the Utah legislator “the leader of the Republican Resistance to Trump.” But I’m not so sure that title has the legs. A quick Twitter search will show some robust skepticism and a reminder that it all really comes down to votes. If Romney walks in line with the Administration’s policy agenda once the new Congress convenes Thursday, is he really resisting anything at all?

Ye’s bumping for Trump: Kanye’s back on the Trump wave once more. After vowing to distance himself from politics after a brief skirmish with Turning Point USA and “Blexit”, Mr. West is back with the Dragon Energy. Though beyond personality admiration, West has yet to say what drew him back to the President. He also may be toying with a run himself?

2024 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019



And it’s with a bang we enter 2019, folks.



MUSIC If you haven’t traveled to see one of the Misfits’ reunion shows, you’ll have to settle for seeing the band’s members piecemeal, as a full reunion show does not seem to be in the cards for DC just yet. Guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, who performs with a band under the name Doyle, will play at Jammin’ Java; the horror punk/metal band is reminiscent of the Misfits, but don’t expect to hear any Misfits tunes live—Doyle’s recent set lists have pulled from his band’s two solo albums. $16 (in advance) or $20 (day of), 7 PM.

Things are looking up for the National Gallery of Art, which recently named its first female director, Kriston Capps reports. (Washington City Paper)

Harry Reid says pessimists are never disappointed, and I think he has a good point. (New York Times)

