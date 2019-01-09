Details Buy Tickets Photos & More Help & Faq

Washingtonian Weddings Love Unveiled 2019

Sunday, January 27, 2019
11:00AM-3:00PM
Google Calendar Yahoo! Calendar iCal Calendar Outlook Calendar
Mandarin Oriental, Washington, DC
1330 Maryland Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
GET DIRECTIONS
ABOUT THE EVENT

Join us for Washingtonian Weddings’s Love Unveiled, the 11th annual premier wedding showcase and runway show. A one-stop-shop for couples planning their dream wedding! Sip and nosh on gourmet bites and beverages as you meet with the DC area’s wedding experts and preview amazing portfolios from top florists, planners, caterers, photographers, entertainers, vendors, makeup and hair stylists, and more! Be inspired by some of the area’s most experienced wedding vendors through a selection of panel discussions, live demos, and interactive experiences.

#LOVEUNVEILED19

LUXURY RUNWAY PRESENTATION BY ZOYA’S ATELIER 

“ASK THE EXPERTS” PANELS MODERATED BY WASHINGTONIAN WEDDINGS EDITOR AMY MOELLER

PANEL #1: WEDDING PLANNING 101

Etc. Coordinators | Magnolia Bluebird | RAE Affairs | Rex & Regina Events

PANEL #2: HOW TO CHOOSE A PHOTOGRAPHER

Audra Wrisley Photography  | By Jacqui Photography | Connor Studios | Jenna Leigh Photography | Love Life Images | Michael Bennett Photography

THE WELCOME BAG EXPERIENCE CURATED BY MARIGOLD & GREY

THE BARCADE BY SNAP ENTERTAINMENT

 

 

 

Purchase Tickets
Event Sponsors
Our Partners

Buy Tickets

General Admission to Unveiled 2019
$65.00
Industry Vendor
$65.00
Enter your information
{{ form.errors.get('first_name') }}
{{ form.errors.get('last_name') }}
{{ form.errors.get('email') }}
Coupon code is valid.
{{ form.errors.get('coupon_code') }}

SUMMARY OF CHARGES
ITEM Quantity Amount
{{ ticket.object.ticket_name }} {{ ticket.count }} {{ ticket.price_text }} {{ ticket.price | toCurrency }}
Subscription {{ this.subscriptionPrice | toCurrency }}
Discount - {{ this.discountAmount | toCurrency }}
Sales Tax {{ this.taxPrice | toCurrency }}
Total {{ this.totalPrice | toCurrency }}
{{ form.errors.get('general_error') }}
{{ genericError }}
Please fill out all form fields fields.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Lost your tickets?

Event is Rain or Shine.

Photos
STAY UPDATED
FOLLOW WASHINGTONIAN EVENTS
Instagram
  Instagram
Facebook
  Facebook
Twitter
  Twitter
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]

Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.

Help & FAQs

Hotel Valet Parking Available

 

Event is Rain or Shine.

 

For sponsorship inquiries or more information, please contact:

Amber Pospisil at [email protected]

Laura Mullen at [email protected]

Kelly Poole at [email protected]

 

Please email [email protected] with any issues with your ticket.