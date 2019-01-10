Food

5 Things Our Food Editors Are Thinking About This January

Including a reealllly good bagel sandwich and restaurant merch we actually want.
Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Sandwich of the Month

We know, it sounds nuts, but people are waiting up to two hours for the bagels at Call Your Mother, a new deli from the Timber Pizza folks. Our pick when we get to the counter: the Amar’e—a za’atar-spiced bagel with candied-salmon cream cheese, cucumber, and shallots. 3301 Georgia Ave., NW.

Merch We Actually Want

Photograph of T-shirts courtesy of Izakaya Seki

One of the things we’ve loved most about DC’s Izakaya Seki has (almost) nothing to do with the food: It’s co-owner Cizuka Seki’s whimsical drawings of sea urchins, white beets, and other Japanese delicacies on the daily specials menu. Now you can sport them on soft T-shirts—the perfect gift for your favorite local foodie. $20.

On Our Phones

Photograph of app courtesy of SoundPrint.

Hate restaurants where it sounds as if Metallica is trying to drown out a biker gang on a jet runway? There’s an app for that. Think of SoundPrint as Yelp for noise, letting people record and comment on the decibel levels of bars and dining rooms. Use it to find quiet places (Marcel’s) and avoid loud ones (Barcelona).

Chef to Watch

Photograph of Adjepong by Emmanuel Boakye-Appiah.

You’re going to want to keep an eye on Eric Adjepong—and not just because he was named one of People’s sexiest chefs. Adjepong, who operates a local catering and pop-up company called Pinch & Plate with his wife, is looking to put Ghanaian food in the spotlight as Washington’s next Top Chef contestant.

New-Snack Alert

Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Nepalese dumplings—a.k.a. momo—are thicker-skinned and heartier than many of their East Asian cousins. Sample tasty versions at the two-month-old Momo House. (Pro tip: Get ’em tossed in chili sauce.) 131-A Maple Ave. W., Vienna.

This article appears in the January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

