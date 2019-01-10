This Former Redskins Cheerleader Performed an Entire Cheer Routine at Her Wedding

Emerald Stewart, a non-profit management consultant, and Tolu Adeyemi, a private banker, were enjoying their young professional lives in DC when they decided to test their dating fates on Tinder. Emerald was merely looking for a good company when she matched with Tolu—who was searching for Love with a capital “L.” They messaged back and forth through the app for a few days before Tolu proposed the idea of a real life dinner date.

The two met for their first date at a small sushi restaurant off of 14th Street. It didn’t take long for them to realize that their connection extended far beyond Tinder. Emerald and Tolu talked about everything—families, jobs, and their mutual passion for food and travel. The more time they spent together the more it seemed like the stars had finally aligned. With one year and many more dates under their belt the couple had started to frequent the conversation of marriage. Both being in the their early 30s and having experienced disappointments in previous relationships, Tolu and Emerald knew that they wanted a love and commitment that would last a lifetime… a virtue that they saw clearly in one another. On an oddly warm February evening, surrounded by friends and family (Tolu had secretly flown in a crew from Texas), Tolu got down on one knee and asked Emerald to be his wife.

Emerald and Tolu’s wedding was both a regal and elegant affair. The dramatic red bridesmaids’ dresses were the perfect pairing for Emerald’s beautiful and feminine off-the-shoulder ball gown and Tolu’s custom blue suit jacket.

Guests were in awe of the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center location, which doubled as the venue for both the ceremony and the reception. Within an hour the space was transformed into an ultra-chic hall fit for a trendy reception.

“The best moment of the wedding for me was our grand entrance at the reception. To hear their reactions of cheer and surprise as we danced down thirty-plus steps onto the main dance floor was amazing! We felt like Beyoncé & Jay-Z performing at the Grammys,” said Emerald.

The whole evening was full of fun and personal touches. Emerald, who was a former Redskins cheerleader, had even planned a special dance tribute for Tolu with her old teammates.

“I met Emerald after her time as a cheerleader, so the wedding was the first time I got to see her perform with her pom-poms and friends,” said Tolu. “She’s got moves!”

Their fun and spunky personalities were the highlight of their wedding. Before whisking away for a tropical honeymoon to St. Lucia, the couple thanked their guests for sharing in their special day with Mumbo sauce favors and one final round-up on the dance floor.

