Weddings

The Groom Wore White in this Waterfront Wedding at the Newly-Opened Wharf Intercontinental

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty married at the Intercontinental Washington DC in March of 2018
Written by | Published on
The Groom Wore White in this Waterfront Wedding at the Newly-Opened Wharf Intercontinental
All photography courtesy of Birds of a Feather Photography.

Christina Ricks, director of marketing at a trade association, and Kwame Canty, director of external affairs at a trade association, met in Brooklyn, New York. “The year was 2005, it was summertime and we met at a cookout in Fort Greene,” recalls the couple, who also attended the same college, but didn’t formally meet until that summer in the city.

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina and Kwame-0025
Christina and Kwame-0037

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

With instant attraction on both sides, that cookout ignited a years-long on-and-off courtship. In 2007, the two independently moved to the DC area, but it wasn’t until 2014 that they reconnected (the day before Christina’s birthday), when Kwame called “out of the blue,” to wish her a good day.

“Kwame made it to my birthday celebration that next day, and the rest is history—we never separated after that,” Christina says. The two dated for two years after that happy occasion before Kwame proposed on a casual April afternoon. That following March, they married at the brand new Intercontinental Washington DC at The Wharf. The venue was so new that the couple had to make the decision about whether or not to have their wedding there long before the venue was finished. “The bride and groom secured their wedding with hard hats on, completely trusting the concept of the yet-to-exist structure,” explains photographer Maggie Mudd of Birds of a Feather Photography. 

Christina and Kwame-0039
Christina and Kwame-0023

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina and Kwame-0044
Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

“The airy nature of the venue, with all of the windows that let the light in so beautiful completely conveyed the love and light that I wanted us to experience on that day,” Christina says of the selection.

To play up that “love and light” theme, the couple kept the decor classic and clean, with lots of white and light-colored florals in the form of English roses, hydrangeas and cherry blossoms; white linens and place settings; and accents of gold.

Christina and Kwame-0002
Christina and Kwame-0015
Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina and Kwame-0061
Christina and Kwame-0014

For dinner, the couple served baby kale salad with crispy chickpeas, red quinoa, and black garlic vinaigrette followed by pan-seared chicken breasts, crispy shallots, sautéed wild mushrooms, and roasted sweet potatoes. For dessert: a “trilogy” cake featured white chocolate and chocolate mouse encased in a thin chocolate wafer crust.

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Next month, Christina and Kwame take their belated honeymoon, starting in Miami and finishing with a week in Turks and Caicos.

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Christina Ricks and Kwame Canty Wharf Wedding Wedding at the Wharf Wharf Intercontinental DC

Vendor Team

Photographer: Birds of a Feather Photography | Venue: Intercontinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf | Event Coordinator: Defined by Design Events | Florist: BLOM Floral  | Invitations: Minted  |
Caterer: Intercontinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf  | Bride’s Hairstylist: Ashleigh B Taylor, Taylor & York Salon | Bridesmaids’ Hairstylist: Roger Mudd  | Makeup Artist: April Manuel  |
Bride’s Attire: Romona Keveza, Carine’s Bridal Atelier  | Groom’s Attire: BlackTuxe.com  | Music: Steven Garrison Music (saxophonist, pianist, drums and bass); DJ Biggs (DJ) | Wedding signage: Articuluck Designs  | Videographer: Blu Couture Wedding Films  | Bridal Party Attire: Annabelle dress in blush, Jenny Yoo

More:
Amy Moeller

