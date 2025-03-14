Weddings

A Colorful, Floral-Forward Wedding at the Wharf

Taper candles in various colors complemented the bright florals.

Written by
| Photographed by Photographs by Anna Schmidt Photography | Published on
Photographs by Anna Schmidt Photography

Three years after Maya, from Virginia, and Rami, from California, met in class at law school, they were engaged. After spending the summer apart to study for the bar exam, the pair took it, then flew to California together to see Rami’s family. One day while visiting San Francisco, Rami proposed at the Palace of Fine Arts as a string duo played “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in the background.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their August wedding, they wanted a colorful, flower-heavy design and included a palette of purple, orange, pink, and red. They chose the InterContinental at the Wharf for its window-filled ballroom with a view, but say the location was doubly special: “The Intercontinental is in DC, where we currently live, but the view is of Virginia, where we met at school, so it was very symbolic for us.”

Throughout the celebration, they mixed Indian and Palestinian elements to represent the coming together of their two cultures. For example, Maya says, in Indian ceremonies the bride’s saree is tied to the groom’s scarf, so for their ceremony, they tied her saree to Rami’s kuffiyah, a traditional Palestinian headdress. They chose South Indian dishes that Maya grew up eating, then cut the wedding cake with a sword as is a Palestinian tradition. They also represented both cultures through dances, as well as both Indian and Palestinian wedding desserts presented with take-home bags for their guests.

After the wedding, the newlyweds honeymooned in New York City. See the details of their big day below.

0200_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A9642
0093_MayaRamiWedding_DSC02710
DANW4665
0375_MayaRamiWedding_DANW4758
0344_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A0270
0356_MayaRamiWedding_DSC03129

0404_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A0689
0501_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A1358
0611_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A1988
0763_MayaRamiWedding_DSC03725
0988_MayaRamiWedding_DANW4923
0G4A2337
1182_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A3581
1236_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A3734
1315_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A4058
1357_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A4283
1380_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A4390
1390_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A4464

1441_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A4609_1
1538_MayaRamiWedding_DSC04510
1575_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A4859
1553_MayaRamiWedding_0G4A4814
MayaRamiWedding_Tablescape
1700_MayaRamiWedding_DSC04827
2034_MayaRamiWedding_DSC05359
2383_MayaRamiWedding_DSC05881

 

Photographer: Anna Schmidt Photography

Venue: InterContinental Washington, DC—the Wharf

Planning and design: CG & Co. Events

Florals: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: Minted

Cake: Classic Bakery

Catering: Moghul Catering

Hair and makeup: Makeup by Ana B

Bride’s attire: Vijayalakshmi Silks (ceremony); Samyakk (reception)

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

Groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Music: DJ Shilpa; Faris El-Layl Dabke; Mehfil Mitraan Di (MMD) Bhangra Dancers

Rentals: Something Vintage

Officiant: Ranjan Ravaliya

Henna: Bhavna’s Henna

Lighting: Dan Goldman Events

Draping: Fabrication Events

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day