Weddings

Guests Walked Through a Flower Tunnel To Find Their Seats at This Wedding

Tall arches and a cascading stairway installation offered two other jaw-dropping floral elements.

Written by
| Photographed by Stanlo Photography | Published on

Maryland natives Sifon, an attorney, and Chinomnso, an engineer, had their first date at Potbelly in National Harbor. She thought he had a “sweet aura,” and he noticed their mutual beliefs and shared friends. Seven years later, Chinomnso proposed during a surprise party at the Conrad hotel.

Their “modern fairy tale” wedding palette featured variations of peach, pink, and white—including white floor-length gowns for the bridesmaids. Over-the-top floral designs included flowers cascading down the grand staircase, which doubled as a backdrop for the couple’s sweetheart table; chandeliers suspended above the estate tables by massive floral arches; and an abundant flower “tunnel” that led guests to the reception. Amber stemware, gold utensils, white candles, and white-and-gold tables and chairs completed the look. For dessert, the newlyweds sliced into an eight-tier confection with layers of red-velvet and chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream.

 

The Details

Planning and design: MasterPlan Events

Florist:  Distinctive Event Design

Invitations: Boxed Wedding Invitations

Caterer: Main Event Caterers

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes

Hairstylist: Hair Chemistry

Makeup artist: Tia Codrington (bride); Chemx Beauty (bridesmaids)

Bride’s attire: Pistis Ghana

Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: Uomo Migliore

Bridesmaids’ attire: Chevelle O

Entertainment: DJ Sam I Am; AzuSax; Chief Uche (emcee)

Rentals: Select Event Group; Rue Divine; Dalissa Events & Party Rentals

Transportation: Point to Point Limo

Videographer: Iris Films

Draping and flooring: The LightSource Company

Sound and lighting: Bright Consultation Weddings & Events

Bridal stylist: KingAiyéh

 

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

