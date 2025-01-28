Three years after Kathy and Nick met as first-year law students in Texas, he proposed while they vacationed in Budapest for Thanksgiving. “We spent the next week visiting Christmas markets, thermal bathhouses, and ruin bars,” says Kathy.
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
Inspired by Nick’s affinity for houseplants, the couple’s botanical-themed August wedding used velvet and satin plus live plants—including a pair of 20-foot-high olive trees—to transform the venue into an enchanted forest. The escort display was a nod to Austin, Kathy’s hometown and the city where they met: The wall’s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH greeting and color emulated the mural at Jo’s Coffee, and the shots were filled with Knockout Martinis à la Matt’s El Rancho restaurant. Late-night bites included Nashville-style chicken sandwiches, plus thousands of home-baked treats at their Pittsburgh cookie table. A highlight of the celebration? “We thought we were compromising by selecting a DJ rather than a live band,” says Kathy. “But it was one of the best decisions of our planning. We received more comments about DJ Phlipz than any other aspect of our wedding.”
The Details
Venue: National Museum of Women in the Arts
Photographer: Abby Jiu Photography
Planning and design: Edwin Hernandez with Ida Rose Events + Design
Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design
Invitations: Minted
Caterer: RSVP Catering
Hairstylist: Mirna Olivares Artistry
Makeup artist: Makeup by Shirin
Music: DJ Phlipz
Rentals: Maison de Carine; DC Rental; Something Vintage; Select Event Group
Videographer: Paperboys
Content creation: In the Moment Content Creators
Escort display: Sweet Gifts
Photo booth: Photoshoot Fresh
This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.