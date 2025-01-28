Weddings

This Wedding Design Was Inspired by the Groom’s Love of Houseplants

Twenty-foot olive trees turned the National Museum of Women in the Arts into an enchanted forest.

Written by
Photographed by Abby Jiu Photography

Three years after Kathy and Nick met as first-year law students in Texas, he proposed while they vacationed in Budapest for Thanksgiving. “We spent the next week visiting Christmas markets, thermal bathhouses, and ruin bars,” says Kathy.

Inspired by Nick’s affinity for houseplants, the couple’s botanical-themed August wedding used velvet and satin plus live plants—including a pair of 20-foot-high olive trees—to transform the venue into an enchanted forest. The escort display was a nod to Austin, Kathy’s hometown and the city where they met: The wall’s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH greeting and color emulated the mural at Jo’s Coffee, and the shots were filled with Knockout Martinis à la Matt’s El Rancho restaurant. Late-night bites included Nashville-style chicken sandwiches, plus thousands of home-baked treats at their Pittsburgh cookie table. A highlight of the celebration? “We thought we were compromising by selecting a DJ rather than a live band,” says Kathy. “But it was one of the best decisions of our planning. We received more comments about DJ Phlipz than any other aspect of our wedding.”

 

The Details

Venue: National Museum of Women in the Arts

Photographer: Abby Jiu Photography

Planning and design: Edwin Hernandez with Ida Rose Events + Design

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: Minted

Caterer: RSVP Catering

Hairstylist: Mirna Olivares Artistry

Makeup artist: Makeup by Shirin

Music: DJ Phlipz

Rentals: Maison de Carine; DC Rental; Something Vintage; Select Event Group

Videographer: Paperboys

Content creation: In the Moment Content Creators

Escort display: Sweet Gifts

Photo booth: Photoshoot Fresh

 

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

